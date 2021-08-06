Stay on your wellness track with pointers from these on-the-go stars.

Stay Hydrated

“I drink a lot of water,” says Katie Holmes, here at evian’s “Healthy Hydration is Step 1” breakfast at Bluemercury in NYC.

For an added boost, use this electrolyte drink mix that is scientifically designed to hydrate you faster! At only 10 calories per stick, they are perfect for keeping you hydrated post-workout, in hot weather, or after drinking alcohol.

Hydrant HYDRATE No Added Sugar Electrolyte Drink Mix in Pink Grapefruit, $13.99, CVS or drinkhydrant.com.

BYOF (Bring Your Own Food)

When traveling or on the go, Gabrielle Union stays healthy by packing her own snacks. “I always have hard-boiled eggs and spicy mustard on me,” says the ageless beauty, adding that she also likes to “pack protein bars that may not be available in the country I’m traveling to.”

A recommended on-the-go fave? Stasher’s reusable silicone snack bag, $10, stasherbag.com.

Work out with Kids

Whether you’re dancing on TikTok — like Jessica Alba (pictured here with her daughter Honor) — or fitting in a yoga sesh, like Gisele Bündchen does with her mini-me daughter, Vivian (below), working out with your kids not only keeps you fit but teaches little ones healthful habits, too!

Get your workout on with Nike’s Indy Icon Clash printed dri-fit sports bra, $40, and cropped printed dri-fit leggings, $55, net-a-porter.com.

Drink Your Greens

How does mom-of-two Jenna Dewan maintain her energy throughout the day? Her answer is simple: “Drink this green smoothie every morning. If there is one supplement I can tell you all to take,” she adds, “it’s spirulina powder. It’s alkalizing — it’s a superfood for your blood and oxygen and cells. It’s amazing.”

JENNA’S SMOOTHIE:

1-2 cups of water

handful of spinach

handful of romaine lettuce

1 / 2 cucumber, chopped

2 celery stalks, copped

1 apple, quartered

1 banana, chopped

1 pear, chopped

1 / 4 cup of spirulina powder

1 lemon, squeezed