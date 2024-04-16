Who Was Kyle Marisa Roth? Blind Item TikTok Star Dead at 36

TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth, who was known for her catchy intro and discussing celebrity blind items, has died. She was 36. The news ​was confirmed by her mom and sister after Kyle failed to post on the app for several days, which was uncommon. So, who was Kyle and how did she become one of TikTok’s popular creators?

Who Was Kyle Marisa Roth?

Kyle gained fame on TikTok thanks to her witty discussions about celebrity blind items. She pulled people in with her introduction, saying, “You want more? I’ll give you more.” While Kyle’s main focus was on celebrity gossip, she also gained followers from her willingness to be candid about other topics, like mental health, her own health struggles and body positivity.

Was Kyle Marisa Roth Sick?

Kyle had been open in the past about being a colon cancer survivor. However, she had not mentioned anything about the cancer coming out of remission in any of her recent content. Neither Kyle’s mom Jacqueline Cohen Roth nor sister Lindsay Roth revealed her cause of death.

Kyle Marisa Roth’s Family Confirmed Her Death on Social Media

Jacqueline took to LinkedIn to share the news about Kyle’s death.

“This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share,” Jacqueline wrote. “My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform. Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”

Kyle Marisa Roth/Instagram

Lindsay shared the news via Instagram.

“My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. We don’t know what happened yet,” Lindsay wrote. “I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more – she had so many gifts. If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I’m here to talk and share memories. I will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned. I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed.”

Fans Were Devastated by Kyle Marisa Roth’s Death

Even though the celebrity blinds that Kyle discussed in her TikTok videos were, at times, controversial, she gained a massive following that even included some celebrities. Julia Fox shared how much she loved Kyle in the comments ​section of Lindsay’s post.

“I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her. I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok,” Julia wrote. “I really hope she didn’t suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply.”

Another fan referenced Kyle’s catchphrase in their comment by writing, “I want more,” and adding a broken heart emoji.

An additional commenter added, “Kyle made every person who commented on her videos truly feel like they had been friends for years. She was informative, funny, respectful & so much more. I’m so sorry for your loss.”