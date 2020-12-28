Courtesy of Nick McGlashan/Instagram

Gone too soon. Nick McGlashan, known for appearing on the Discovery Channel reality show Deadliest Catch from 2013 to 2020, died at the young age of 33 on Sunday, December 27. Learn about his background, stint on reality TV and untimely passing below.

How Did Nick Die?

The cause of McGlashan’s death is unknown at this time and it is currently being investigated. Us Weekly reports he was in Nashville, Tennessee, when he passed away.

McGlashan’s sister, Lydia, confirmed the news in a heartfelt tweet, writing, “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight.”

Discovery Channel also released a statement to Us Weekly in the wake of his death. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time,” it read. “Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.”

Courtesy of Nick McGlashan/Instagram

What Shows Did He Appear On?

McGlashan is a seventh-generation fisherman who had been crabbing since the age of 13, which gave him an opportunity to showcase those talents on the reality series. He appeared in 78 episodes during his 7-year run. In addition to his appearance on the Deadliest Catch, he was also featured on The Bait, Greenhorn, Captain vs. Captain, The Legend of Wild Bill as well as Bering Sea Gold.

McGlashan Was Open About His Struggle With Addiction

The reality star previously revealed his struggles to stay sober, sharing how he had been battling a drug and alcohol addiction.

“My life went from Bering Sea badass to full-blown junkie very rapidly. Hidden from me was that passion I had for life,” he wrote in a 2017 Chosen Magazine article. “Taken from me was my ability to live.” Despite the hardships along the way, McGlashan said he found motivation to remain clean while supporting others.

“The greatest thing about my recovery is that I can change someone’s life just by talking about my addiction and recovery. Being sober used to feel uncomfortable, it felt weird,” he added. “I had been loaded for so long, sober scared me.”

Which Other Stars From Deadliest Catch Passed Away?

Mahlon Reyes died in August 2020 after suffering a heart attack and Blake Painter was sadly found dead in his home in 2018. They were both only 38. Since 2010, the show also lost Tony Lara, Justin Tennison, Keith Anderson and Phil Harris.