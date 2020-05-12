Courtesy Eliza Reign/Instagram

After a paternity test reportedly confirmed Future (real name: Nayvadius Wilburn) is the father of an eighth child with his seventh baby mama, fans can’t help but wonder who baby mama Eliza Reign is. After the Instagram influencer had a relationship with the rapper, she welcomed her daughter, Reign Wilburn, in April 2019 — and now she’s trying to establish paternity. Keep scrolling to get all the details on the mom of one.

Eliza Reign and Future had a two-year romance.

Well, romance might not be the right term, but Future, 36, did admit to having a sexual relationship with the model. According to The Blast, he admitted during their court battle that they were involved from 2016 until 2018. However, he claims she started harassing him once she became pregnant, and he was forced to change his number to avoid her phone calls.

She’s suing him for child support.

Eliza is requesting $53,000 a month in child support — a huge sum based on the “Life Is Good” musician’s estimated income of $19 million in 2019. Regardless of paternity, however, the rapper took issue with that figure. Instead, he argued that $450 per month would be more appropriate. According to The Shade Room, a DNA test confirmed he is, in fact, the baby’s father.

He’s countersuing her.

After she filed her paternity suit, he filed a federal defamation suit. Citing public statements she made and interviews she did, Future claims she shared his private information with the world. He also claims she is trying to ruin his reputation. Though the case is ongoing, Bossip reports a federal judge dismissed his claims he needed an injunction to stop Eliza from talking about him as well as allegations she portrayed him in a false light and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on him. However, the claims of libel, invasion of privacy and that she used his fame to make a name for herself will be able to continue.

They’re shading each other online.

“The truth always outweighs the lies,” the Instagram influencer wrote on the photo-sharing app as she smiles at the camera in April. The following month, Future — who has a history of online callouts — seemingly fired back. “Teach these hoes how to keep [their] business off the internet,” he wrote on May 11. “[You] run to the internet. … I can’t speak the truth. I’ma log off.”