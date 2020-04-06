Ladies’ man! In the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, star Doc Antle disclosed he was in a polygamist relationship with several of his female employees at Myrtle Beach Safari. While many people are curious about the 60-year-old’s love life, it’s hard to say how many women he is actually in cahoots with. Scroll below for what we know about Doc and his brood of wives.

How Many Wives Does Doc Antle Have?

While a concrete number is not confirmed, several of the characters featured in the documentary have an idea of how many ladies Doc provides for. According to eccentric zookeeper and the main protagonist in the series, Joe Exotic, he thinks Doc has three to four wives, while Joe’s former employee Kelci “Saff” Saffery believes he has nine wives.

Interestingly, Doc typically finds his wives through his apprenticeship program. To apply for a position, candidates have to have a specific set of credentials to be considered. They must be single and childless and be “within 20 pounds of their ‘perfect athletic weight or working to get there,’ able to do push-ups, pull-ups and run a 12-minute mile. They must be vegetarian and can’t smoke or drink.” They also must be familiar with the films The Devil Wears Prada and Kill Bill: Volume 2.

One Doc’s former apprentice’s Barbara Fisher said in the documentary his employees are encouraged to sleep with him to make it to the top. She said he often encouraged the women to dress provocatively to lure in customers. He even had Barbara get a breast augmentation to better fill her role.

One of His Wives Is China York

China, whose real name is Michelle, works as the director of Doc’s Miami facility. Raised in Pensacola, Florida, she craved adventure. “The time came to live my dream of working with big cats, and now I direct our overseas safaris, which include tours to Africa and Thailand. I couldn’t ask for a better life,” Myrtle Beach Safari’s website reads. China seems to have joined Doc’s apprenticeship around the same time she became vegetarian in 1999. Since then, her sister Amy York has joined her at the zoo.

He Is Also Said to Be With Moksha Bybee

Since linking up in 2001, Moksha, whose real name is Meredith, works as the general manager. She grew up on a farm in Utah, so being surrounded by animals is common for her. She is often referred to as “Monkey Mama” because she raises all the baby monkeys and apes.

Additionally, Moksha is considered a professional liger expert. She is one of the few people in the world to successfully raise three to four generations of ligers into adulthood.

Doc May Be Dating Rajani Ferrante As Well

Working as the assistant director, Rajani, whose real name is Renee, joined Doc in 1998. She is in charge of managing the Safari’s facilities and is the caregiver to the feline and canine newborns. She is definitely well-equipped for the job, she has a degree in history and anthropology.

Looks like Doc has found himself some ladies with beauty and brains!