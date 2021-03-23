YouTube sensation David Dobrik has issued a second apology following the ongoing accusations of sexual assault against one of his former Vlog Squad members. The Vlog Squad is a group of well-known content creators.

“I have put myself in a lot of situations where I have needed to apologize for my past actions, and I have never done this correctly and never done this respectfully,” the 24-year-old internet personality told his YouTube subscribers in a video uploaded on March 23.

David’s seven-minute video comes a week after his former friend, Dominykas Zeglaitis (“Durte Dom”) was accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous woman in an Insider article published on March 16. According to the article, in a since-deleted vlog from 2018 titled “SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!” the woman, who was 20 years old at the time, alleged that she met up with David, Dom and their friends who supplied them with alcohol. Originally, the vlog captured Dom revealing he wanted to have a “fivesome” with the girls that he invited over. Elsewhere in the video, he admitted to sleeping with two of the women.

Per the Insider article, the anonymous woman present in the YouTube video claimed she was too drunk to consent and accused Dom of raping her. Dom, for his part, has yet to publicly respond to the allegations with Insider reporting that he did not offer a comment for the story.

Initially, David addressed the situation with a two-minute video titled “Let’s Talk,” which he uploaded to his “VIEWS” podcast YouTube channel on March 16.

“I don’t align with some of the actions, and I don’t stand for any kind of misconduct. I’ve been really disappointed by some of my friends, and for that reason, I’ve separated from a lot of them,” he said. “I’m sorry if I’ve let you down and things like that won’t happen again and I learn from my mistakes and I also believe that actions speak a lot louder than words. You can take my word for it that I’m going to change but I’ll also show you and I’ll prove to you that the mistakes I made before won’t be happening again.”

Since news of the scandal surrounding the group of YouTubers first broke, several brands — including Dollar Shave Club, EA Sports, Spark Capital, DoorDash and HelloFresh — have dropped David.

In his second apology video, David addressed his initial apology and noted that he doesn’t want to “defend that video” and doesn’t want to “delete that video.” The influencer also admitted to enabling the situation presented in his 2018 vlog. “I didn’t know what was going on in that room, and I should have been making sure everybody involved was taken care of and wasn’t uncomfortable,” he said when telling fans that he “fully believes” the woman who spoke out.

