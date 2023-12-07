Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath opened up about whether she regrets appearing on the hit TLC series amid her divorce from Ethan Plath.

“There have been moments when I thought I did because growing up in the public eye is really hard and not for the faint of heart,” Olivia, 25, wrote in her Instagram Story during a Q&A session on Wednesday, November 6. “There have been some negatives, I won’t lie.”

The reality star continued, “But in actuality, no. The positives greatly outweigh the negatives. The experiences I’ve had, the people I’ve met, the consistent ‘holding up a mirror’ of watching my own actions and gaining introspection … I wouldn’t trade those,” Olivia wrote, concluding her answer with, “I’m grateful for them.”

On whether she will continue to appear on the series in the wake of her split from Ethan, 25, Olivia replied, simply, “Yes.”

During the Q&A, another fan asked Olivia whether she had any input or “veto power” on storylines for the reality show, to which she replied, “Yes. I’ve always said, ‘They can’t film what you don’t do.’”

Olivia elaborated, “One common misconception for our show is that the producers are always scheming, plotting or forcing us into situations or having conversations. That is not absolutely not true.”

She continued by describing the production team for the show as “incredibly kind and fair,” and as having a “high level of integrity.”

“If you see inconsistencies in the show, that is due to certain cast not being honest/realistic, not the producers.” Olivia concluded her answer with, “I’m proud to both work with them and call them friends.”

The photographer announced her split from Ethan after five years of marriage via an Instagram statement on October 27. Her statement read, in part, that she had “already begun [her] journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding” her life amid their divorce.

“There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older, and braver. We will be okay. Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you,” Olivia concluded her message.

In his own October 27 Instagram statement, Ethan wrote, in part, “It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals.” He concluded his message with, “I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”