A sign? Vanessa Hudgens revealed her new sunflower tattoo via Instagram on Thursday, January 23, following her split from Austin Butler. “The man with the plannnnn. @drag_ink,” the 31-year-old captioned a photo of herself showing off the symbol — which means “adoration, loyalty and longevity” — near her breast.

Clearly, the brunette beauty has an affinity toward the beautiful florets since she shared a photo of herself sitting with sunflowers and smiling on her Instagram Stories. Additionally, the song “Sunflower” by Post Malone played in the background.

Of course, fans couldn’t help but comment on her upbeat attitude. One person wrote, “Sis is having the sickest post-breakup glow I’ve ever seen,” while another echoed, “Oh, you single, single.” A third person chimed in, writing, “DUDE. Vanessa is the breakup vibe. 10000 percent.”

Courtesy of Dragon/Instagram

Despite calling it quits with the 28-year-old actor after almost 9 years, the actress seems to be thriving these days. So much so, she uploaded several ~sexy~ modeling shots on the ‘gram in addition to cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on January 22.

However, it’s no coincidence the High School Musical alum attended the sporting event since she was recently spotted out to dinner with Kyle Kuzma, who plays on the team. In photos obtained by TMZ, Vanessa and the 24-year-old athlete enjoyed a night out at Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn, where they drank wine and were caught laughing.

Even though it might seem like the Bad Boys for Life star moved on rather quickly, the two followed each other on Instagram earlier this month. Since then, the two have “liked” and left comments on one another’s photos. On January 23, Vanessa even cheered on the team. “LEGOOOOO, @lakers,” she captioned a video of herself watching at a bar.

At the end of the day, Vanessa and Austin realized they “wanted different things in life,” a source told In Touch exclusively following their uncoupling. “It made them reassess the relationship. Vanessa was only 22 and Austin was only 19 when they started dating — they’ve both changed so much over the years.” The former flames still “care for each other,” but realized “they were staying in the relationship out of habit. That’s why they decided to call it a day,” the insider added.

Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

Not everything is meant to be, right?