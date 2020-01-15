She seems to be doing OK. After Vanessa Hudgens and her longtime boyfriend, Austin Butler, broke up after almost nine years of dating, some fans might have been worried about the actress’ well-being. They rallied behind her in the comments of a new selfie she shared to Instagram on January 14 — the same day news of the split first broke.

Vanessa, 31, simply captioned the photo with a fairy emoji and looked somewhat somber in the shot. Fans quickly took to the comments with supportive remarks like, “I believe it is for the best,” and “I hope you’re okay 💛.” One fan commented, “Hope you’re OK … you deserve only happiness 💘.”

The same day, Vanessa attended the Bad Boys for Life movie premiere on Tuesday, January 14. She seemed to have a good time at the event despite the major change in her romantic life.

Courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram

After being together for many years, Austin, 28, and the Disney channel actress called it quits, and a source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly, “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup.” The outlet also reported that they did not spend the holidays together, which seems like kind of a big deal for two people in a long-term relationship.

The former couple met in 2005 on the set of High School Musical, according to the Daily Mail. They weren’t romantically linked until late 2011 and early 2012 — only after Vanessa split from ex-boyfriend Zac Efron after a five-year relationship. She and Austin made their first red carpet appearance together in 2012 and they seemed to be doing great as a couple for many years.

In fact, back in August, Vanessa revealed to Life & Style what she thought was the key to making a relationship work. “Communication, trust and patience,” the actress said at the time. Meanwhile, Austin told ET in 2015, “I think you just have to — it’s important to put that other person first. If you’re constantly looking for ways that you can make them happy, and they’re constantly looking for ways that they can make you happy, then you kind of lift each other up as much as possible and you can’t go wrong.”

We’re not really sure what went wrong with these two, and there are lots of fans in Vanessa’s comments who also seem dismayed by the news of their breakup. Hopefully, they just grew apart and their split was amicable — we’d hate for Vanessa to be down in the dumps about it for too long!