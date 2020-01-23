BRB, Crying: See the Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2020

Instagram

Prior to that, on January 14, the High School Musical actress posted a video while in the crowd at a game. “Ugh, @lakers. My heroes,” she wrote and tagged LeBron James, Dwight Howard and Kyle.

Time will tell what blossoms in Vanessa’s dating life, but it seems as though she and Austin, 28, are done for good. The pair simply realized they “wanted different things in life,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “It made them reassess the relationship. Vanessa was only 22 and Austin was only 19 when they started dating — they’ve both changed so much over the years.”