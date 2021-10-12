Tyga (real name: Micheal Ray Stevenson) has voluntarily turned himself in to authorities and was arrested for felony domestic violence following claims of abuse by his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson, In Touch can confirm.

His legal troubles are the “result of an incident that occurred on October 11, 2021,” Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson and officer Jeff Lee tells In Touch in a statement, noting that because it’s a domestic violence case, LAPD is not releasing any further information.

J M HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

The “Splash” rapper, 31, arrived at the LAPD on Tuesday, October 12, after Swanson, 22, accused him of getting physical during an alleged dispute at his home on the morning of Monday, October 11.

TMZ was the first to report news of Tyga’s arrest and of his bail set at $50,000.

Tyga had reportedly been planning to share his side of the story after Swanson took to Instagram Stories with photos of her apparent injuries.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” she wrote alongside the photos on October 11, adding a separate message, reading, “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this, but I have to stand up for myself.”

Sources close to the hip-hop artist claimed Swanson showed up at his house on Monday morning around 3 a.m. and was yelling outside of his front door until he let her inside to “talk.”

However, Swanson said that’s not what transpired in her Instagram Stories, sharing a screengrab of an alleged text message exchange between her and Tyga.

“You’re so yesterday,” her first message read, to which he replied, “car[‘s] downstairs.” The back and forth continued until she typed, “Call me a car,” and he allegedly responded, “It’s outside.”

Swanson refuted the claims that she started the fight with the California native, arguing that she had been inside of his home and wasn’t able to leave. “@tmz_tv I didn’t show up ‘screaming’ or uninvited,” she wrote. “When I tried to leave, he physically assaulted [me] and refused to let me leave for hours.”

Tom Nook/MEGA

Later on in their alleged text message exchange, Tyga allegedly sent crying emojis, writing, “Hurts so much.”

Swanson could be seen replying, “I can’t believe this is how it has to end. Honestly, I’m so heartbroken and didn’t think you were capable to ever do this to me.”

Tyga and Swanson first sparked romance rumors in February 2021, when they shared PDA-filled snaps from their trip to Walt Disney World. The following month, the couple went public on Instagram and they continued to date until recently. The exact time frame of their split is unknown; however, it’s said to be before their dispute.

Tyga and Swanson’s teams did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.