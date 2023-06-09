It pays to be a legend! Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman has become a prominent figure in the NFL community on and off the field. Although he retired from the professional sport in 2000, fans have continued to see his face through his commentator and announcing projects. That being said, Troy makes an astronomical amount of money. Keep reading to find out his net worth and see how he makes money beyond his early NFL days.

What is Troy Aikman’s Net Worth?

The California native has an estimated net worth of $65 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Troy Aikman Make Money?

Troy played 12 seasons as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback after being drafted to “America’s Team” in 1989. Though his time on the field was short, Troy led his team to win three Super Bowl Titles in 1993, 1994 and 1996. The businessman was also crowned the Super Bowl MVP in 1993 and participated in six Pro Bowls during his NFL career.

After his retirement in 2000, Troy “seriously considered” returning to the league to play for the Miami Dolphins. However, the never returned to the field as a player.

What Is Troy Aikman’s Job Now?

Following his stardom in the NFL, Troy landed a job at FOX as a sports commentator in 2001 and was nominated for four Emmy awards before his exit in 2022.

After working with the company for more than two decades, Troy took his hosting skills to ESPN 2022 and earned his first Emmy alongside Joe Buck for their Monday Night Football series.

“After months of anticipation, Monday Night Football finally arrived, and we could not have had more fun. Honored to be working alongside my good friend @joebuck for what is now our twenty-first year together,” Troy captioned his September 2022 Instagram post alongside a photo with his fellow Hall of Famer. “Hope those who tuned-in enjoyed the game and will welcome us back into your homes every Monday night.”

Does Troy Aikman Own a Business?

Troy kicked off 2022 by launching his beer brand, Eight. The product features organic ingredients and is a low-calorie choice for consumers and is currently only available in Texas-based grocery stores.

“If you would have told us a year ago that we’d be in 50% of grocery stores across Texas and EIGHT would become the 8th largest craft growth brand in the country, despite being sold in only a single state, we would have never believed you,” Troy wrote via Instagram in January 2023, celebrating the brand’s one-year anniversary. “Beer is a tough business. Our success to date has been due to the outpouring of support from our TEAMEIGHTs, wholesale and retail partners. We’re incredibly thankful for you …And to those of you outside of TX who are waiting to get your hands on EIGHT, we’re working hard to get it to you. More to come on that in the coming weeks.​ Cheers to the chase!”