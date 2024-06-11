Travis Scott is seeing green. A source exclusively tells In Touch that the rapper, 33, “is completely freaking out” that his ex Kylie Jenner — mom to his kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2 — is getting ever closer with her boyfriend of more than a year, Timothée Chalamet.

“He can’t accept that he’s been replaced and hates the idea of another man around his kids,” says the source. “He actually thought he and Kylie were on the road to a reunion — they talk all the time.”

The source suggests that Kylie, 26, is getting ready to shack up with the Wonka star, 28, in her new Hidden Hills, California, digs.

“Travis is extremely jealous — he never thought Timothée would last this long,” says the source.

“Kylie’s been very clear with Travis that he missed his shot. Her future is with Timothée.”