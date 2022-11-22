Looking to make an impression this holiday season? Jewelry is definitely a gifting essential! Whether it’s to make him swoon or her sparkle these eight quality statement pieces will bring some dazzle to your holiday gifting.

Bangle Bracelet by Sarda

This stunning handcrafted bangle bracelet by Sarda is sure to attract compliments! This jewelry is made from genuine .925 sterling silver that has been meticulously crafted by our team of Balinese silversmiths, then oxidized and polished for a rich, dimensional look. This impactful oval bangle bracelet features a chain link pattern designed by our owner Janyl Sherman. The inside of the bangle has the same meticulous finish. The hinged bracelet has a push button clasp for ease of wear. The bangle is available in two sizes. This sophisticated and ornate bracelet will be sure to elevate your look. It also makes a great gift for any occasion.

925 Sterling Silver Bangle Bracelet Chain Link Pattern inside and out Rectangle Shape available in two sizes – Handmade by Bali Artist

Necklace by Carbon Atelier

This gorgeous IGI certified laboratory grown diamond solitaire pendant necklace from Carbon Atelier is chic and classic. Pairing the brilliance and shine of an oval cut diamond with the gleam of genuine 14 karat gold, this pendant necklace is sure to be a favorite. Available in yellow, white, or rose gold, the horizontally oriented “East to West” style pendant is paired with a polished cable chain measuring 18” in length that fastens with a secure, easy-to-operate lobster claw clasp. This high quality oval shaped laboratory created diamond weighs 1/2 carat and is G-H color, and VS1-VS2 clarity. This diamond necklace is sure to catch the eye and invite compliments!

IGI Certified 14K Gold Oval Shape Lab Created Diamond Horizontal Solitaire Pendant Necklace (G-H Color, VS1-VS2 Clarity), 18″ – Choice of Gold Color, Stone Weights.

Heartland by Beverley Mitchell

These gorgeous floral cluster diamond stud earrings from Heartland by Beverley Mitchell are contemporary and chic. The design features a classic stud design that hugs the earlobe with genuine diamonds that sit securely on your ear. Carefully crafted out of genuine .925 sterling silver and polished to a near mirror finish, these classic earrings are certain to become a wardrobe staple. The earrings are fitted with double notched friction posts with butterfly back closures. These earrings are the perfect way to celebrate yourself every day!

.925 Sterling Silver Diamond Classic Floral Design Stud Earrings

Men’s Chain by Steel Nation

Make a bold statement with this handsome link chain necklace. The 24” chain is made of stainless steel with a gleaming two tone finish. The width of the chain is 6.3mm. The link pattern alternates between silver-tone and polished blue links, making this a versatile and eye catching piece. It easily fastens around the wearer’s neck with a secure lobster claw clasp. Use this chain to display a favorite pendant, wear it solo, or layer it with your other jewelry. Treat yourself, or present this chain to a loved one in honor of a holiday or special occasion.

Two-Tone Stainless Steel 6mm Link Chain Necklace with Polished Blue Finish, 24″

LOVE Necklace by Lexi and Rose

This majestic 10 karat yellow gold pendant necklace is highly polished for maximum wow factor. The LOVE pendant hangs fixed at the center of a 20″ cable chain, which fastens with a secure lobster claw clasp. This stunning and unique piece makes a great gift for any occasion! It’s a classic and feminine piece she’ll want to show off every day. Whether you choose to present this to your best friend or your soul mate, this necklace is sure to leave her speechless!

10K Yellow Gold 1/10 Cttw Diamond Cursive “Love” Pendant Necklace with Cable Chain – 20” (I-J Color, I2 Clarity)

Pharaoun Mandala Ring

22 karat yellow gold plated sterling silver ring features a gorgeous array of rainbow cubic zirconia gems depicting the Root or Muladhara chakra. The ring includes the seven colors of the chakras, an ancient framework for recognizing the energies in a woman’s body designed by Sergio Mendoza that allows the wearer to progress through each chakra as prayers to a rosary. Honor yourself with our Chakra Bonbon design.

22K Yellow Gold Plated .925 Sterling Silver Rainbow Cubic Zirconia Chakra Mandala Bonbon Cocktail Ring

Pendant Necklace by Rockher

You will fall in love with this pendant necklace from RockHer. This stunning 925 sterling silver pendant features a horizontal bezel set emerald cut created green emerald at the center of an 18″ cable chain. A single round bezel set round white cubic zirconia sits on the right side of the chain just up from the center stone, creating a unique look. A must have for any serious jewelry collection, this pendant necklace will perfectly complement her look. This necklace is a statement piece she’ll want to wear every day.

.925 Sterling Silver Emerald Cut Created Green Emerald and Round Cut White Cubic Zirconia Bezel Set Pendant Necklace on an adjustable 18″ chain

Stackable Bands By Boston Bay Diamonds

This gorgeous gemstone ring from Boston Bay Diamonds is contemporary and chic. The design features twelve round stones in classic split prong settings traveling across the top of the band. Wear a single ring to signify a birthstone, anniversary date or other significant event, or stack them in combinations to represent children’s birthdays or your favorite color combinations. Meticulously crafted out of your choice of genuine 10kt yellow or white gold and polished to a near mirror finish, this stylish ring is versatile enough to pair with blue jeans or a ball gown. Present her with a gift she will cherish forever.

10K or 14K Gold Gemstone Stackable Wedding Anniversary Birthstone Band Ring- Choice of Gold Color, Gemstone