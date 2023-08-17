Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Jax Taylor and More! A Guide to Who’s Who on E!’s ‘House of Villains’

Viewers will have no choice but to root for the villain — or at least, a villain. Big Brother meets Suicide Squad when E! puts 10 of unscripted television’s most provocative personalities under one roof on House of Villains.

Hosted by Joel McHale, the new series features notorious reality stars — each known as the villains on their previous shows — scheming for a $200,000 prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

Each week, the cast members will compete in a battle royale challenge that will test their physical, mental, and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge will be safe from elimination, while the loser will be evicted. Expect unholy alliances and vicious backstabbing. Who can be trusted? Well, no one — obviously.

Here are House of Villains’ controversial cast-members, along with some of their claims to shame: