Get ready to live like a celebrity with a trip to The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel! Located on Ocean Avenue in sunny California, the vacation hot spot is just steps away from the beach. What a perfect way to end the summer?!

The hotel made its debut in 1933 after being built during the peak of the California Coastal Expansion. At the time, the building was one of the first and tallest skyscrapers in Santa Monica with eight floors. When it first opened, the Georgian was home to a speakeasy, which has since been reopened for private events.

With it’s stunning 84 rooms, including 28 suites, it’s no surprise that The Georgian has been home to tons of celebrities over the years. Stars like Clark Gable and Carole Lombard are only two examples of Hollywood A-listers who have walked the hotel’s halls.

The Georgian Santa Monica

In the 1960s, The Georgian made the change to luxury apartment residences. The Kennedy family were often seen hosting and entertaining Hollywood royalty and political figures.

Those staying at the hotel are able to choose between different types of rooms, including the luxurious Ocean View King Suite, which has a panoramic ocean view and bathrooms that were renovated in March 2020. The Georgian is within walking distance of the Santa Monica Pier, 3rd Street Promenade and Santa Monica Place. It’s also in close proximity to other California tourist spots like Rodeo Drive, the Staples Center, Malibu and, of course, LAX.

Aside from the rooms themselves, The Georgian has a newly renovated speakeasy for private events, corporate meetings, social gatherings and film and television inquiries. But that’s not all!

The Georgian Santa Monica

The Georgian Room features packages for any corporate experience. The room itself is naturally lit with portable drop down screens and customizable menus from the hotel’s Veranda Restaurant. Not to mention, The Veranda itself is the perfect location to host a special event like social gatherings, cocktail functions, private dinners that will all have a front row seat to the stunning Santa Monica sunsets.

The Georgian landmark hotel is the perfect addition to any California vacation or any major event! Who knows, a celebrity may even stop by.