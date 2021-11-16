Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Wholesome memories! Cole DeBoer offered fans a glimpse at his 2015 proposal to Chelsea Houska, which required a very important blessing beforehand.

“On this day in 2015, with Aubree’s permission and her as my witness. I got down on one knee and sure got lucky! ❤️ @chelseahouska,” DeBoer captioned the sweet photo which included Houska and her daughter Aubree via Instagram on Monday, November 15.

Viewers first met Houska in 2010 on 16 and Pregnant and she later appeared on Teen Mom 2 from 2011 to 2020. The reality star, who previously welcomed Aubree with ex Adam Lind in 2009, moved on with DeBoer in 2014 after the pair met at a gas station.

“He was across at the other pump,” the South Dakota native detailed to Us Weekly the following year about the duo’s first meeting. “And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

The MTV personality recalled telling her friend that she knew DeBoer was The One at the time.

“I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk,’” she added. “And a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.’”

The twosome, who share Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and Walker, 9 months, tied the knot in October 2016. The esthetician clapped back at critics who questioned her big family after she announced her fourth pregnancy in August 2020.

“There’s always the comments that are like, ‘She’s pregnant again?’” Houska told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I think a lot of people still consider or think of us as being these young or teen moms. I was like, ‘I mean, I’m married.’ So … It just cracks me up. People just don’t realize that we are almost 30, I think, and married, and we’re not teenagers anymore.”

Earlier this year, Houska revealed the lesson that she learned when it came to people trying to mom-shame her on the internet.

“You shouldn’t [reply] because it’s bull crap,” she shared with Us in June. “Sometimes it’s nice to put people in their place if they’re saying something mean and you just want to say something back … but it’s always best to take the high road.”