Back in hot water. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ ex-boyfriend Kieffer Delp was arrested for theft in Pennsylvania earlier this month, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Delp, 32, was picked up in Allegheny County on Saturday, June 11, and charged with one count of misdemeanor theft and one count of criminal conspiracy. The conspiracy charge was ultimately dropped.

It is not clear if he has entered a plea at this time.

This is not the former reality TV star’s first run in with the law, however. TM2 fans watched as he and the North Carolina native dealt with drug use and their subsequent arrests. The pair were arrested for breaking and entering and drug possession in her home state in October 2010 after being kicked out of her mom’s home. Though the charges were later dropped, that was only the beginning for Delp.

In January 2018, he was arrested for operating a meth lab, per Us Weekly. Delp was charged with operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent to deliver, possession of substances for methamphetamine, waste in manufacture of methamphetamine and possession and prohibited acts.

He remained behind bars until eventually agreeing to a plea deal in August of that year. The deal had him agree to serve 18 to 36 months in a state correctional facility in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

Just one week after his release in February 2020, the New Jersey native was picked up once again, this time for an outstanding warrant after jumping bail.

Kieffer and the former MTV star dated from 2010 to 2012, before beginning an on-again, off-again relationship between her other boyfriends, until calling it quits for good in 2016. Jenelle went on to marry current husband David Eason in September 2017, and the two share daughter Ensley. She is also mother to son Jace, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffin.

She and David were fired from the long-running reality show in the spring of 2019, after he admitted to shooting and killing the family dog.

A rep for Delp did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).