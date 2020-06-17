T.I.s Daughter Deyjah Reveals Their Relationship Is Uncomfortable

Mediapunch/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Deyjah Harris/Instagram

Tough times. T.I.’s daughter Deyjah Harris admitted her relationship with her father has been “completely uncomfortable” after his controversial comments about her virginity.

“We’re all together in this house, so I have to see my dad and be around him, the 19-year-old continued in a confessional interview, explaining they were on a family vacation during the Monday, June 15, episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. “And we’re in a foreign country, so it’s not like I can just leave and get away.”

In November 2019, the rapper revealed he goes to the gynecologist every year with his daughter to “check her hymen” and ensure it is “still intact” on the “Ladies Like Us” podcast. The reality star faced major backlash after sharing what many perceived to be an invasion of privacy.

Weeks later, T.I. apologized for his remarks on “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith. “I came to clear up any misconceptions that have been surrounding how we interact and parent and what is appropriate and inappropriate,” he began before adding that his words were not meant to be taken literally. “I honestly thought people knew me better than that.”

Despite her father’s public apology, their relationship is still extremely strained. Deyjah revealed she found out about her dad’s remarks when she was scrolling through Twitter. “I see that I’ve been tagged in a post. The only word that I saw was ‘gynecologist,’ and I didn’t even need to read the whole title ’cause I just knew,” she said on the VH1 reality show. “My heart sank. Very shocked, hurt, angry, embarrassed.”

Sharing her side of the story, the model explained her father has been taking her to the gynecologist since she “was 14 or 15.” She felt pressured to go and “couldn’t have said no” to him.

“I’m trying to push it in the back of my mind so I’m really not thinking about it,” she said to her family during the episode. “I know, it’s not healthy, but I’ve been doing that since [I was] a child.”

She revealed she always felt her father treated her “differently” than her brothers. T.I. shares Deyjah with Ms. Niko (real name: Ranniqua). He also shares three children with wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle — sons King, 15, and Major, 12, and 4-year-old daughter, Heiress. The rapper is also a stepfather to Tiny’s daughter Zonnique, 24, from a previous relationship. He also shares sons Messiah, 20, and Domani, 19, with ex Lashon Thompson.

“I just don’t really care to be around him right now,” the college student said to her family. “I’m not saying he’s a bad parent. … More so, our relationship, I’m going to look at it differently.