Is anyone else looking at their swimsuit collection and thinking it’s time to go shopping? It’s not just you.



Like so many women, we were in the mood to refresh our summer wardrobe, so we went looking to find the newest and trendiest swimwear brands. We were shopping with two things in mind: fun, stand-out patterns and quality, well-made designs.



That’s when we were introduced to a new swimwear brand called Sunshine 79. We’re pleased to report that Sunshine 79 totally hits our two must-haves and so, so much more. Their eye-catching, vibrant patterns and playful fits have made them our go-to place to pick up swimwear.



We’re seriously so ready to take beach season by storm with Sunshine 79.



Want to learn more? Keep scrolling to get the deets on our new favorite swimwear brand or visit their website to shop one-piece and two-piece styles.

Sunshine 79

Dress For the Summer You Want To Have

We’re firm believers in the power of a really good outfit. With the right style, you can transform any day, strutting down the sidewalk or the sand dunes with confidence and attracting the attention of everyone you pass.



After a few years of subdued summers, this one promises to be the best one yet. Whether you’re cruising around on a boat, soaking up the sun in the Hamptons or Palm Springs, or just enjoying the pool in the backyard, Sunshine 79 can make you feel like your best summery self.

It’s Time To Embrace Color

How does Sunshine 79 do it? Well, let’s start with their amazing patterns and color aesthetic. We’re over all the minimalism and muted color schemes — we want to have fun with our summer wardrobe!



Clearly, someone over at the Sunshine 79 design studio agrees. Their bathing suits are bright, vibrant, and dazzling.



Take a look at their website, and you’ll see what we mean.

From tropical florals to stand-out stripes to psychedelic waves, Sunshine 79’s suits are the fun we’ve been missing from our current swimwear collection.



One of their best-selling design lines is called Flower Power — and yes, it’s got that seventies bohemian vibe, but it’s updated for today. We love the bold pairings of different floral patterns, sprinkled with bright oranges, pinks, and yellows. No matter which of the styles you choose, this pattern will make you feel like the retro hippie queen that you are.



In addition to their awesome floral collection, Sunshine 79 has a whole series of color block and striped swimsuits that are so flattering and cute. Their striped patterns 70’s Stripe and Retro Rainbow give off classy, fun energy. Some of their stripe patterns are also paired with zebra stripes for added flair… and we love it.

Sunshine 79



We’re also obsessed with their zodiac print, which comes in Teal and Black and features glittery constellations on top. If you check your horoscope every day, this is the perfect bathing suit pattern for you. We predict you’re going to wear it every time you go to the beach.

Sunshine 79 also has solid colors for anyone looking for something a bit more simple. What we love about this brand is that just because a suit is monochrome doesn’t mean it’s going to be boring. Their solid suits are available in bright, unique colors like Watermelon, Sky Blue, and Sunshine. Finally, colors that feel like summer.



Last but definitely not least, we wanted to highlight a new pattern that Sunshine 79 just released that’s totally nailing the groovy seventies trend that’s totally in style. It’s called Groovy Swirl, and it’s a pink pattern with a swirly, wavy raised texture that screams psychedelic. Long story short, we want it in a one-piece and two-piece ASAP.

If you’re as excited about these patterns and colors as we are, check out Sunshine 79’s website today!

All the Shapes, Sizes, and Styles

Don’t you hate it when a swimwear brand has no options when it comes to fit and shape? There are so many different styles of one-piece and two-piece swimsuits, and we’re sick of having to decide between pattern, color, and style.



Sunshine 79 has solved that problem for us once and for all. Almost all of their patterns are available in every style so you can pick what you like best and what flatters your body the most. We’re not kidding — the options are endless.



For one-pieces, Sunshine 79 carries standard Over The Shoulder suits with adorable tortoiseshell belts and sashes, One Shoulder suits with cutouts around the stomach for a peekaboo of skin, Plunge suits for a dramatic look, Bandeau suits that actually feel secure and effortless, and High Neck suits for a stylish take on beach apparel.



When it comes to two pieces, Sunshine 79 gives you the ability to mix and match styles. In tops, they have classic Triangle tops with lots of different styles, including tortoiseshell ringlets connecting the straps, halter tops, and stringy, skin-bearing fun.

On the other hand, they have Midkini tops that offer a little more coverage and a cool California surfer look you’ll love. If you’re not into shoulder tan lines, Sunshine 79 has a bunch of cute strapless Bandeau tops, including some that hug you in all the right places to stay secure. Then, there’s the Bralette style, which offers an effortless, barely-there look perfect for a day of swimming and reading by the sea.



Sunshine 79’s two-piece bottoms come in both Hipster and High Waisted varieties, so you can pick the right style for you and your body shape.



We love to mix up patterns between our tops and bottoms, playing with the amazing and colorful mood board that Sunshine 79 draws upon in all their designs.

Sunshine 79

Don’t Forget the Accessories

After a dip, when the sun goes behind a cloud, or when you want to pop out of the pool for a pick-me-up, you’re going to need a cover-up. Our advice? Never miss an opportunity to turn out a look.



In addition to their incredible swimwear, Sunshine 79 also has a fabulous line of cover-ups, including Kimonos, Dresses, Tunics, Pareo Wraps, and Pants. This is where we really feel the seventies vibes coming through with breezy floral material draped over our legs and arms. It’s so bohemian and chic, we’re obsessed.



We’re also planning to spend the entire summer in Sunshine 79’s crocheted pants which come in both black and white. Don’t you just love a brand that makes you feel like the coolest version of yourself?

Thanks to Sunshine 79, we never bring boring vibes to the beach.

Sunshine 79 Brings Vintage Flair To Today

Sunshine 79 only opened its online shop six months ago, but it’s already making big waves in the swimwear scene. Across social media and beaches all over the country, Sunshine 79 is quickly becoming a favorite high-end swimwear brand.

O.C. Roots, Vintage Vibes

This brand calls Orange County home, and we can really see that beachy aesthetic in each and every one of their designs.

Sunshine 79 says they started designing their swimwear to introduce a feeling of nostalgia back into summer beach clothes (alongside an eternally modern twist). With today’s swimwear brands seriously lacking in the sunny, bohemian aura of the seventies, Sunshine 79 was born.

Now, we have the best of that decade brought through a modern filter and tied together into a swim line that’s all about standing out.

Instagram Is Obsessed

It’s no wonder we’re starting to see Sunshine 79 designs popping up everywhere.

Some of our favorite influencer accounts are showing off their favorite Sunshine 79 looks in posts recently, and it has us very excited to be a part of Sunshine 79’s cult following. When your feed starts to get overwhelmed by one brand’s awesome looks, that should tell you something.



In fact, it’s probably a good idea to get in early before Sunshine 79 sells out — head over to their website today, and join in on the fun!

Finally, Some Quality Swimwear

We think part of the reason why the brand has really taken off is the quality of the swimwear. With so many cheaply made swimsuits out there, it’s really refreshing to see a brand prioritize quality and sustainability. Their swimsuits are built to last and with a classic vintage look, we have no doubt that we’ll be loving these suits for years to come.



Even better, the brand has a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee so if you’re ever not pleased with your order, Sunshine 79 offers free returns and exchanges. We love to see it.

Be the Main Character at the Beach With Sunshine 79

Ready to up your swimwear game? We had a feeling you might say so.



Head over to Sunshine 79’s website to shop all their one-piece, two-piece, and cover-up styles. You can also pick up a pair of adorable retro sunnies while you’re there to really bring the look together.



We can’t wait to see more Sunshine 79 on the beach and by the pool this summer. It’s the comeback of flower power, baby — and not a moment too soon.

