She’s growing up so fast! Stormi Webster has graduated from a crib to a “big girl bed” and mom Kylie Jenner is giving fans a look insider her daughter’s bedroom.

Fit for a princess, the toddler’s room is completely cloud-themed and comes complete with a pink ball pit! Of course, there are also shelves of any children’s book that you can think of along with framed artwork done by Stormi herself. “My favorite artist,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned one Instagram Stories post of her daughter’s colorful wall art.

Stormi’s own artwork isn’t the only thing hanging on the walls. Kylie also installed a neon cloud and lightning bolt sign along with artist Takashi Murakami-designed skateboard decks featuring his most iconic flower designs. There’s also huge white clouds everywhere — over her bed and on the walls.

Kylie welcomed Stormi into the world with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott in February 2018, and has been spoiling her ever since. The rapper and makeup mogul also decorated their daughter’s bedroom with tons of stuffed animals — every kid’s dream! Social media photos showed everything from a teddy bear to a butterfly and even an octopus, all in various shades of pink, of course, ready to be cuddled at any moment.

Aside from her bedroom at home, Kylie revealed in June 2019 that she also keeps a room for her daughter at her Kylie Cosmetics office. “It’s hard to manage mom life and work life sometimes so that’s why I made her a bedroom here so she could be with me and still have fun,” the reality star said in a YouTube video at the time. “Stormi is in all my meetings. She really is.”

Stormi also had her own private room when she and her mom joined Travis on the Astroworld tour in 2018. “So her dad gives Stormi, not me, Stormi, her own room at every venue,” Kylie said in a separate vlog. “We don’t let her out because of how loud it is there, but she just usually stays backstage and watches until her bedtime.”

Despite Stormi’s various bedrooms over the years, there really is no place like home! Thanks to the big fluffy cloud light Kylie bought when she was pregnant, her “big girl bed” and collection of toys, the budding social media star truly has the most luxurious room at her mom’s house.

