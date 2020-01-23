It’s no surprise Maitland Ward’s husband, John Baxter, is on board with her transition into adult films. In fact, the 42-year-old’s man is sometimes the one behind the camera! “He is very supportive,” the Boy Meets World alum told In Touch exclusively about their relationship. “He is a very good photographer, too. He has taken pictures of me along the way, like on my social media.”

The redheaded beauty just starred in her first adult feature film, Drive, in September, and while it might be uncomfortable for her man to watch some of the scenes, he’s her No. 1 fan. “He knows a lot of the people [I work with],” she explained. “If I am filming something — especially when I was doing my own content — the guys were talking about sports, and then I am like, ‘Stop talking about sports. We need to get it done!’”

Courtesy of Maitland Ward/Instagram

The California native had been thinking about changing career paths for a while now — something John was well aware of. “There was no conversation because it was just like, ‘Should I try this? Should I try this?’ I started out with doing girl stuff. He didn’t care. He loved it! He didn’t care about that all,” she admitted. “I guess with the guys, I worked with two guys that I was friends with, who are professionals, so that got him really comfortable with it. It wasn’t really like a conversation sit-down. It was more little drops in the bucket like along the way.”

Even though Maitland might be ~getting frisky~ with people at work, she made it clear to her beau that it’s just her job. “It’s funny — the sexual performance — it’s not like you’re going on a date with someone. I feel like it’s more of a dancing partner, ice skating pair, something where you’re performing in that way,” she explained. “I think if it would carry on outside, that’s different. He pretty much trusts me to do what I want to do performance-wise and in the set up and everything.”

So, does the actress have any plans for Valentine’s Day with her lover? “I like the whole hearts and flowers thing,” she shared. “But I will definitely go out to a nice, romantic, quiet dinner.”

Courtesy of Maitland Ward/Instagram

And the cherry on top of it all is that Maitland is hoping to put on some content just in time for February 14. “I haven’t made it yet,” she dished. “I always provide, so it would be a very twisted Valentine’s, like with my Christmas movie. I followed a man into a Sex Addicts Anonymous meeting, and I convinced him to give up his sobriety on the folding chairs — just imagine Valentine’s!”

We can’t wait — and we bet John can’t either!