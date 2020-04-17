Gone too soon. YouTube star Steve Cash, widely known for his “Talking Kitty Cat” series, has died at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Nampa Police Department in Idaho.

“He was found inside his home and there is no indication of foul play,” E! News reports.

The internet personality’s wife, Celia DeCosta Cash, has since shared heartfelt message on Facebook. “This is so hard. I’m not even sure what to say, or for that matter, what to do,” she wrote. “I just lost my best friend, my sidekick, my lover, my mentor, my absolute everything, this morning. I’m so sad to say, my husband, Steve Cash took his own life this morning 4/16/2020. It hurts me to share this. Please understand, give the family time to grieve, but know that Steve is no longer in pain.”

Another one of the star’s close friends also expressed how devastated they are to hear of his sudden passing. “You were just such an amazing, strong-willed, hilarious, supportive friend that anyone could of ever had,” they wrote. “I hope your family and friends take all the time they need to heal, and can grow stronger together. My prayers go out to them.”

Cash captivated his followers with his lovable YouTube videos, many of which documented him having conversations with his cat Sylvester. He rose to fame after joining the platform in 2007 and now has more than 2 million subscribers.

Throughout the course of his career, the star has garnered over 770 million views. His most popular video is the “Bad! Bad! Bad!” episode in 2016 and he last shared a video on December 30.

In 2019, one of his fans addressed how Cash had been more active on social media as of late. “Just bipolar. I’m on a manic up right now. When I go back into depression I’ll vacate everything,” he wrote in response.

After seeing the tragic news, several people shared their condolences online. “We will all miss him,” one wrote. “He made smiles on many people’s faces with his content, he was an amazing guy. It’s so sad to hear about this.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).