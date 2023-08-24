Stassi Schroeder slammed Bethenny Frankel for painting Ariana Madix in a bad light during the Real Housewives of New York City alum’s interview with Raquel Leviss.

“It was almost like Bethenny was trying to make Ariana look bad,” Stassi, 35, said of Bethenny’s interview “JustB with Bethenny Podcast” with Raquel, 28, during the Wednesday, August 23, episode of the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast. “It’s like, that’s not the route we should be taking right now. Ariana hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Stassi went on to wonder why Bethenny, 52, kept discussing the fact that Ariana, 38, continued living with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval following his cheating scandal with Raquel. Ariana and Tom, 41, split in March after he was caught having an affair with Raquel. While the former couple is still living in their shared home, Ariana has said that she and Tom actively avoid each other when they’re both home.

“What is this? Trying to say we weren’t that good of friends, Ariana’s making so much money now, she’s still living with Sandoval,” the former Bravo star said. “She’s not living with Sandoval because she’s forgiven him. She’s living with Sandoval because she’s like, ‘This is my house too and I refuse to leave my own home,’ and Sandoval is being a gaslighting prick motherf–ker who is refusing to leave.”

Stassi added that Bethenny seemingly didn’t understand the reasons why Ariana and Tom were still living together. “Bethenny, shut up,” she said. “This is another issue that I had. I understand Bethenny taking this interview. What I don’t understand is how she didn’t — when she found out she was gonna interview [Raquel] — go and binge-watch seasons 1 through f–king 10 so that she knew everything and do her research.”

After she called it a “lazy f–king interview,” the former Vanderpump Rules star continued, “Just hearing her talk the way Bethenny talked about Ariana and Sandoval living together, that was a lazy interview. She did not do her research. She does not understand anything.”

Stassi wasn’t done bashing Bethenny and addressed her claim that her interns make more money than Raquel did during her stint on Vanderpump Rules. “It is kind of annoying how [Bethenny] speaks with so much authority when clearly she has not done her research about so many different things,” the Louisiana native said. “Even just about [Raquel] and how much she got paid. I don’t know what [Raquel] got paid. I truly don’t.”

Shutterstock (2)

While talking to Bethenny, Raquel stated that she didn’t make any extra money in the aftermath of the cheating scandal despite the storyline boosting the show’s ratings. She then alleged that she “can’t even afford to pay” for the mental health treatment she received following the drama.

However, Lisa Vanderpump later claimed that Raquel earned $361,000 for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.