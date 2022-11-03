Stassie Karanikolaou Turns Heads In Her Braless Outfits: Photos of Her Daring Looks Without A Bra

Slay all day. Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou rocks the hottest fashion trends and knows how to flaunt her daring style online. The influencer, who is a close friend of Kylie Jenner, never misses an opportunity to dress up, especially in braless outfits.

Having all eyes on her – a total of 10.9 million Instagram followers as of publication – her body has been heavily discussed on social media. After being accused of going under the plastic surgery knife, the California native set the record straight.

“I have not had butt implants. The only implants that I have are in my titties,” she said during an April 2022 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “And I’m not saying that I haven’t done other things and I haven’t moved some things around or whatever the case may be. But I just feel like I was at a point in my life when I was younger and I felt like my lips needed to be big, my boobs needed to be big. Everything … my butt needed to be big.”

Years later, she wanted a more “natural look” and minimized some of her previously enhanced body parts, including her breast implants.

“You grow up, you change, you learn things, you see things differently,” the social media star continued. “I wanted to feel good about my titties, so I did them. Other things too. So that’s that.”

Stassie makes sure her outfits and physique are always on point s o much so, she partnered with Booby Tape in 2022 to launch the brand’s new Illuminating Bronzer. What’s a slay fit without glowing skin?

“I’m excited to announce something I have been working on with @boobytape over the past year!! We created an illuminating bronzer to help give your chest a perfect glow. I hope you guys love it as much as I do!!” she captioned her August 2022 Instagram post.

When discussing her collaboration with the brand, Stassie credited her friends for her growing success. “All my friends help me. When we all start working on new collaborations or working on new products, or whatever it may be, we all send them to each other and get everyone’s feedback, which I think is a beautiful thing,” she told E! News at the time.

She added, “They want to make sure that what I’m putting out and what I’m doing is perfect. Some people don’t want to see other people win. I’ve lucked out with my group of friends.” Keep scrolling to see photos of Stassie’s sexiest braless outfits so far!