50 Amazing Deals From Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2024 You Don’t Want to Miss
In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2024, but are subject to change.
Spring is off to an amazing start! In honor of yesterday’s solstice, Amazon just announced the first-ever Big Spring Sale and we’re here to tell you all about it. From March 20 through March 25, shoppers can snag major savings on everything you’ll need to thrive this spring.
If you can name it, it’s probably on sale right now. Work gear, organizational hacks, plush bedding and electronics scratch the surface of the goodies discounted as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. These budget-friendly sales are just what you need to reach all of the goals you’ve set for yourself this season. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks!
Best Big Spring Sale Overall Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro — originally $249, now just $149!
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum — originally $274.99, now just $199.99!
- LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet Building Set — originally $59.99, now just $47.99!
- Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA — originally $249.99, now just $128!
- SAMSUNG 15W Wireless Charger Duo — originally $89.99, now just $39.99!
- Amazon Essentials Maxi Dress — originally $26, now just $11!
- Purity Home Organic 100% Cotton Percale Sheets — originally $59.99, now just $24!
- d’Alba White Truffle Double Serum & Cream — originally $75, now just $35!
- beetles Gel Polish Nail Set 20 Colors — originally $27, now just $10!
- SHAPERX Soft Crew Neck Bodysuit — originally $49.99, now just $14.99!
Best Big Spring Fashion Deals
Joomra Cloud Slides
Spring is the perfect time to spruce up your wardrobe, so of course, snagging the biggest fashion deals is a must. Right now, shoppers can snag major savings on everything from intimates to footwear. If you’re looking to elevate your wardrobe this spring, there are so many stylish pieces to choose from. Fashionistas who are focused on fitness can score workout essentials too!
- AUROLA Dream Collection Workout Leggings — originally $39.99, now just $29.99!
- Ekouaer Silk Pajama Set — originally $26.99, now just $20!
- VOCH GALA Nipple Covers — originally $27.99, now just $14.99!
- Bali Comfort Revolution Easylite Wireless T-Shirt Bra— originally $48, now just $14!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Lace-Up Combat Boot — originally $46, now just $19!
- Tommy Hilfiger Two Button Blazer — originally $99, now just $50!
- imeetu RFID Credit Card Holder — originally $22.99, now just $16!
- PRETTYGARDEN Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit — originally $50.99, now just $19.99!
- Sam Edelman Loraine Loafer — originally $150, now just $60!
Best Big Spring Sale Beauty Deals
Beauty enthusiasts, the Big Spring Sale has major savings for you too! Beloved cleansers, salon-quality devices and hair must-haves are all up for grabs. Get ready to transform your hair, skin and nails for less.
- COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence — originally $25, now just $13!
- RENPHO FSA/HSA Eligible Eye Massager Eyeris 2 — originally $72.99, now just $55!
- Ulike Laser Hair Removal Device — originally $309, now just $209!
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush — originally $69.99, now just $34!
- Bioderma – Sensibio – H2O Micellar Water — originally $18.99, now just $14!
- GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum— originally $36, now just $23!
- PURA D’OR Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner — originally $39.99, now just $31.99!
- Lume Whole Body Deodorant — originally $29.99, now just $25!
- Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer Blow Dryer — originally $54.99, now just $32!
Best Big Spring Sale Tech & Electronic Deals
There’s no denying it, tech and electronic devices often come with a hefty price tag. Thankfully, you can stock up on your essentials without breaking the bank. Monitors, headphones, and security systems are just a few products on sale right now.
- Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera — originally $130, now just $77.99!
- Amazon Echo Pop — originally $39.99, now just $29.99!
- UnionSine Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive — originally $34, now just $29!
- SAMSUNG 27″ Gaming Monitor — originally $699.99, now just $399.99!
- Anker Portable Charger — originally $129.99, now just $79.99!
- Amazon Fire TV Stick — originally $49.99, now just $29.99!
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — originally $429, now just $379!
- Polaroid Now+ Generation 2 – Camera + Film Bundle — originally $174.99, now just $144.99!
- Running Snail Solar Hand Crank Portable Radio — originally $46, now just $32!
Best Big Spring Sale Home & Kitchen Deals
MORENTO Humidifier with Night Light
The start of a new season is a fresh opportunity to tidy up your home and get a bit more organized. Thankfully, shoppers can score major savings on household items to stay on top of spring cleaning and organizing. From plush bedding to helpful organizers, the Big Spring Sale has you covered on all things home and kitchen.
- LUCID 3 Inch Lavender Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper — originally $110, now just $81.99!
- Bedsure Cotton Duvet Cover King — originally $88,99, now just $71!
- Topcee Cooling Blanket— originally $23.99, now just $17.99!
- Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set — originally $74.99, now just $33.99!
- HiLIFE Steamer — originally $39.99, now just $23.99!
- Instant Vortex 6QT XL Air Fryer — originally $119.99, now just $80!
- Shower Caddy 5 Pack— originally $49.99, now just $38.99!
- Vegetable Chopper — originally $34.99, now just $20!
- Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker — originally $99.99, now just $59.99!
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.