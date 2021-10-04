If you’ve got a subscription to Netflix, there’s no doubt you’ve seen the 2021 survival drama Squid Game pop up on your roster. Jung Ho-yeon, who portrayed Kang Sae-byeok and player No. 67 on the megahit, has become a breakout star in her own right after fans connected with her troubled yet courageous character. Keep reading to learn about the actress and model whom everyone is talking about.

What Is Squid Game About?

The action-packed series follows a group of people invited to play a deadly game that promises a handsome amount of money to the winner, but only if they can manage to make it to the end and come out alive. A total of 456 participants, all in an unimaginable amount of debt, get locked into a secret location where they compete in six children’s games in order to win 45.6 billion won, which is around 38 million dollars in American currency.

The consequence of losing is death, making the stakes higher than ever as they fight for their lives and to redeem themselves out of financial destitution.

Squid Game became the most streamed show in 90 countries following its premiere on the streaming platform on September 17, according to Vulture, and it’s on track to become the most-watched show of all time on Netflix.

Who Is Jung Ho-yeon and What Does Her Character Do?

She made her acting debut in Squid Games after becoming a star to watch in the modeling world. Vogue previously coined her as “Korea’s next top model” after she appeared in the show’s fourth season.

The 27-year-old has been featured on the cover of prominent magazines including Vogue Japan, Vogue Korea, W Korea and Harper’s Bazaar Korea.

In Squid Game, her character hopes to win the money so she can finally reunite her family. Sae-byeok has an edge, as she is a seasoned pickpocket with both an empathetic and tough side. Amid the show’s success, the actress’ Instagram following grew from 400,000 to a staggering 13 million, per NME.

Who Is Jung Ho-yeon Dating?

She has been dating fellow actor Lee Dong-hwi since 2016 and gushed over his support of her big role.

“He’s very proud of the success of Squid Game,” the Seoul native said in an interview with Herald Pop. “Since he’s also an actor, he’s a good senior, a good friend and a good person. He cheers me on a lot, and he worries for me as well.”