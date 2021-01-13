TV Shows and Movies Coming and Going on Netflix in February 2021
Another month, another opportunity to binge-watch movies and TV shows on Netflix. Unfortunately, the streaming platform will be saying goodbye to some amazing titles in February, but don’t fret. You’ll never run out of things to watch! Keeping reading to find out with TV shows and movies are coming and going on Netflix in February.
What’s coming to Netflix in February 2021:
Monday, February 1:
Money Talks
Zig & Sharko (season 3)
Tuesday, February 2:
Kid Cosmic (season 1)
Mighty Express (season 2)
Wednesday, February 3:
All My Friends Are Dead
Firefly Flane (season 1)
Friday, February 5:
Hache (season 2)
Invisible City (season 1)
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie
Space Sweepers
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity
Saturday, February 6:
The Sinner (season 3)
Monday, February 7:
War Dogs
Wednesday, February 10:
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
Thursday, February 11:
Red Dot
Friday, February 12:
Hate by Dani Rovira
Friday, February 19:
I Care a Lot
Tribes of Europa
Friday, February 26:
Call Me Crazy
What’s leaving Netflix in February 2021:
Monday, February 1:
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
Attack on Titan (season 1)
Behzat Ç
Big Bad Beetleborgs
Braxton Family Values (seasons 1-2)
Death at a Funeral
Employee of the Month
Fairy Tail
For Colored Girls
Leo & Tig
Malicious
Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers
Mr. Deeds
My Life My Story
Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation
Pineapple Express
Power Rangers Dino Charge
Power Rangers Dino Thunder
Power Rangers in Space
Power Rangers Jungle Fury
Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue
Power Rangers Lost Galaxy
Power Rangers Mystic Force
Power Rangers Ninja Storm
Power Rangers Operation Overdrive
Power Rangers RPM
Power Rangers S.P.D.
Power Rangers Super Megaforce
Power Rangers Super Samurai
Power Rangers Time Force
Power Rangers Wild Force
Power Rangers Zeo
Power Rangers: Megaforce
Total Drama
V.R. Troopers
Friday, February 5:
OCTB (season 1)
