Hot damn! Kim Kardashian posted a sunny photo of herself on June 2 rocking a bikini, and Soulja Boy seemingly couldn’t contain his excitement.

Kim, 40, shared a photo of herself rocking a black skimpy bikini by the pool, soaking up the sun. The KKW Beauty CEO posted the snaps to celebrate reaching 225 million followers on Instagram.

Soulja, 30, simply commented the sun emoji on her photo. Some fans replied to his comment and joked that he is “trynna slide” into Kim’s DMs.

The “Crank That” rapper’s statement came just five months after the mother of four announced her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West. The “Good Life” rapper, 43, and the reality star split in February after seven years of marriage.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return. They spent most of the [2020] holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers,” a source previously revealed to In Touch prior to her filing, adding Kim “wanted to move forward” with the proceedings.

Soulja and Kanye also have a deep-rooted feud that stretched back to 2019. Soulja appeared on the radio program, The Breakfast Club, at the time and slammed Kanye for his comparisons to Walt Disney.

“N–gas talking about Kanye,” the “Kiss Me Through the Phone” singer began, citing Kanye’s 2018 tweets when he called himself “this generation’s Ford, Hughes, Jobs, Disney.”

The Atlanta native continued, “Talking about I’m Walt Disney. N–gas, you ain’t none of that. Why you ain’t come out with s–t I came out with a whole video console, bruh. I’m the first rapper in history to do that, bruh.”

“You ain’t Walt Disney, You ain’t none of that, bruh,” he said. Soulja then went on to slam Kanye’s clothing line, Yeezy. “You kissed them folks ass at Louis Vuitton and you kissed them folks ass at Adidas and you came out with two pair of goofy ass tennis shoes.”