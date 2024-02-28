The Sopranos ​alum Drea de Matteo has credited OnlyFans, the online platform infamous for its adult content use, with helping her get out of a very tough spot ​money-wise.

“It saved us,” Drea, ​52, told The Daily Mail on Tuesday, February 27. “OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it really did save us.”

Drea’s finances were in shambles due to her refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine which caused her to lose out on several acting roles and left her with only $10 in the bank, according to The Daily Mail. Plus, her dwindling bank account led to her house going into foreclosure.

“They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly,” she said. “I wanted to try and sell it before they took it. At the same time, I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn’t know which way was up,” Drea said.

However, just moments after uploading her ​racy photos to the app, the Sons of Anarchy star was able to make enough money to pay back collectors.

“I was like, ‘Holy s–t.’ In five minutes, I was able to pay back ​Compass real estate who kept the sale of my house,” she claimed. “It saved my home of many years that was very important to us. And beyond all that, it has given me enough money to start up and finance ULTRAFREE.”

At first, Drea was reluctant to join OnlyFans and the idea was sparked from a conversation between her and her boyfriend, Robby Staebler. The couple toyed around with the idea of joining so they could start their own podcast.

“I mean, the original premise to open the OnlyFans was Robby and I were gonna do a podcast on there that was controversial. We wanted to put it behind a paywall so to not be destroyed in the media for it,” Drea explained. “That was what it was going to be originally, you know, like with him rubbing my feet because you have to add a little something for OnlyFans in there.”

However, she eventually decided to take the plunge and started creating content in revealing clothing that showed off her curves, but it wasn’t without some backlash.

“I did it, but I didn’t want to do it,” she admitted. “I got a lot of heat for doing it and it went f–king viral and people went nuts.”

Now, though, she’s come around to the idea and doesn’t plan on retiring from the gig anytime soon.

“It feels good to see those photos.”