Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are in the midst of a heated custody battle, resulting in the release of their youngest daughter’s name. The estranged couple named their 1-year-old daughter Delphine, according to multiple reports citing court documents obtained from Miami Dade County.

The actress and the Jonas Brother welcomed their second child in July 2022, In Touch confirmed at the time, two years after their daughter Willa was born.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” a rep for the couple told People at the time.

Just like with Sophie’s first pregnancy, the couple never formally announced the news. Instead, they let the star’s baby belly do the talking as Sophie sported her bump while wearing a bikini on the beach in Miami in February 2022.

Sophie publicly debuted her pregnant belly one month later at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27. She made her bump evident as she cradled it while wearing a high-waisted red gown.

The mom made another dramatic red carpet entrance with her pregnant belly at the 2022 Met Gala in May, where she and Joe wore matching looks by Louis Vuitton. In photos from the fashion-forward evening, the couple cradled Sophie’s belly together lovingly.

After welcoming their first born, Sophie and Joe were particularly private about parenthood. Things took an aggressive turn in fall 2023, when the Jonas Brothers star filed for divorce. Saying their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” Joe filed from the Game of Thrones star, and while they put out a joint statement that was mutually respectful, their divorce battle has since become muddled with legal moves.

Claiming that Joe had “wrongfully retained: the children since filing for divorce, Sophie filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband for the return of her daughters to England. The documents stated that after spending Christmas 2022 in England, the family planned to move to the United Kingdom; however, the marriage dissolved quickly thereafter.

“On September 19, 2023, the Father’s Florida attorney confirmed that the Father will not return the passports to the Mother and will not consent for the children to return home to England,” the documents read.

Joe’s rep responded, meanwhile, to the lawsuit with a scathing statement.

“When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted,” the statement read. “After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

The statement continued, “Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children.”

The estranged spouses have since temporarily agreed to keep their daughters in New York.