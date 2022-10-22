Sophia Grace and Rosie McClelland Today: Photos of the Former ‘Ellen Show’ Stars Then and Now

Sophia Grace Brownlee and cousin Rosie McClelland rose to fame when they were just kids, thanks to former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. After discovering the then-toddlers’ cover of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass,” the rising child stars appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2011 for the first time, and they’ve changed quite a lot since then. Now, they are growing into the strong young women they were always destined to be. Today, they regularly update fans on their music and personal lives.

Sophia made headlines in October 2022 when she announced via YouTube that she was pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. The singer welcomed her subscribers back to her channel at the beginning of her video and revealed why they would see different updates from her moving forward.

“So, as you can see, from today’s video, it is a little bit different from my usual videos because I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant!” she said in the video at the time.

The Essex, England native then described her pregnancy journey to viewers, recalling her ultrasound scans and checkups. Upon hearing her growing baby’s heartbeat, Sophia expressed how “cool” it felt to know there was “another life inside of [her].”

The musician also showed off her baby bump and sonogram pictures of her growing baby, noting at the time that the child was only the size of a “banana.”

For Rosie’s part, she has been sharing cover songs and fun photos with her Instagram followers in recent years. She also accompanied her older cousin when they appeared together for the last time on Ellen’s former talk show in May 2022.

“It really happened,” Rosie captioned a heartfelt Instagram post that month as a farewell to the comedian’s show. “Guys, this is me and Sophia walking on to the Ellen Show for the very last time! Thank you @theellenshow for having us back and thank you @therealsophiagrace for always being by my side! … PS I cried on stage and we performed together [sic]!”

By the looks of it, Sophia and Rosie have remained close as they’ve grown up despite managing different life changes and their three-year age difference.

Scroll down to see photos of how much Sophia and Rosie have grown!