Self-love! Sister Wives star Meri Brown sent herself a bouquet of flowers ahead of Valentine’s Day amid her estrangement from husband Kody Brown.

“Sometimes, you just gotta bring your own sunshine!” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 51, captioned a clip of her holding a variety of flowers. “Happy Valentine’s Day!” The video was synced to a famous season 1 episode of the Disney Channel show Wizards of Waverly Place, when its main character Alex Russo (portrayed by Selena Gomez) mails herself flowers.

“Oh my gosh, someone sent me flowers! I wonder who it could be,” Meri is seen mouthing to Alex’s voice. “Me!” The reality star then giggles along with the laugh track as the clip ends.

Meri and Kody, 53, married in 1990, welcoming their daughter Mariah Brown in July 1995. He then brought second wife Janelle Brown into the plural family in 1993, which Meri recalled was a “struggle” for her during part 1 of the Sister Wives season 16 tell-all episode, which aired January 30 on TLC. Kody then added third wife Christine Brown to the picture in 1994. He and Meri later legally divorced in 2014 so that Kody could wed Robyn Brown to adopt her children from a previous marriage: David, Aurora and Breanna. However, he and Meri have remained spiritually married since then.

The Flagstaff, Arizona, resident has been through the ringer during season 16. During the tell-all episode, Meri admitted her romance with the polygamist had faded. Both even confessed they were “just friends” by that point, also revealing they had not been intimate in 10 years.

The reality star later publicly opened up about her relationship with Kody ahead of part 2 of the tell-all, which premiered on February 6.

“A few months ago, I used the word ‘estranged’ regarding my relationship in a conversation with a friend,” Meri wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption on February 4. “It was the first time I vocalized it, and it felt … honest. It was hard to use and yet somewhat freeing. I know where my relationship is, I’m not oblivious to that.”

The TLC star then revealed how she had received backlash throughout the season from Sister Wives fans.

“Over the past few months as that ‘certain TV show’ has been airing, I’ve been labeled,” she explained. “I’ve been called by viewers: desperate, pathetic, embarrassing, told I have no with and no value and a plethora of other things that I won’t even mention here.”

Despite feeling insulted by the comments, Meri forged on and assured her followers that she knows her “value” and her “worth.”

“I don’t let things around me that aren’t ‘perfect’ get me down because my inner peace and joy is more important to me than that.”