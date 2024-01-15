Janelle Brown’s son Gabriel “Gabe” Brown was thrilled for Christine Brown on her wedding day to David Woolley. On part two of Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding, Gabe reacted to the nuptials.

“For the first time in a long time it feels like the real Brown family is back,” Gabe, 22, shared. He also admitted that he had “never seen Christine” so happy.

Christine, 51, married David, 59, in October 2023, nearly two years after she and Kody Brown announced their split. The reality star stayed close with Janelle, 54, who ended her spiritual marriage to Kody in 2022, after their respective breakups from the family patriarch. While Kody, 54, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown were not on Chrsitine’s wedding guest list, Janelle and her kids made the cut.

Courtesy of David Woolley/Instagram

Gabe and his brother Garrison Brown have a strained relationship with Kody. Their estrangement worsened amid the COVID-19 pandemic when the boys refused to follow Kody’s rules, which they felt were too strict.

On an episode of Sister Wives in December 2022, Gabe revealed that he had cut ties with his father after Kody forgot his birthday. Kody, who was sick with COVID-19, called Gabe on his 20th birthday to ask about what symptoms he had when he was previously diagnosed with the illness. However, he did not mention anything about his son’s birthday on the call.

“It was a lot worse than just a phone call for me,” Gabe said, through tears. “That was the last time I ever talked to my dad.”

Kody opened up about the estrangement on the TLC show in November 2023. He admitted that he hadn’t been in touch with Gabe or Garrison, 25, “for quite a while” at the time.

“There were just so many things in our lives that we did that were rich together, you know? Just special experiences,” Kody shared. “I think and hope that in time we’ll just get over this [and] it’ll be safe being back around each other. Right now, there’s not really an open door with Gabe and Garrison. They’re not willing to engage [with] me.”

In December 2023, Janelle revealed that a conversation between Kody and the boys still hadn’t taken place. “[Kody] does have somewhat of a relationship with Garrison right now,” she confirmed. “A little bit. But there’s no reconciliation, really.”

The tension between the men added more strain to Kody and Janelle’s relationship before their split. “I had to choose between having my boys in my house or having Kody there,” she shared. “So when Kody would come, the boys would have to be out of the house. I’d have to spray everything down with Lysol and stuff because he was very afraid of getting the virus from them. So it became really stressful. And then it slowly evolved as they started to get angrier and angrier with each other.”