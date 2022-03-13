Reality TV worlds collide! 90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins met up with fellow TLC personalities, Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown, in a fun crossover moment.

“So great meeting [Janelle],” Molly, 46, captioned a group shot via Instagram Story on Saturday, March 12. In the photo, Molly and Janelle, 52, stood next to each other while Janelle’s daughter and fellow Sister Wives star Maddie Brush (née Brown) stood beside Molly. Christine, 49, posed next to Janelle in the snap.

Courtesy of Molly Hopkins/Instagram

Janelle reposted Molly’s photo on her own Instagram Story, adding, “Great to meet you too!”

Earlier that day, Janelle revealed that she and Christine were “in Orlando for a Plexus Leadership Retreat” via Instagram. “Best part ? Maddie and Christine and several of the kids joining me,” she continued in her caption. “Yesterday we spent some time at the pool. I just loved this shot of Evie and Ysabel.”

Christine and Janelle both work together for the supplement company, as does Molly, so it appears they all connected at the same event. Christine traveled to Florida from her home in Utah while Janelle traveled from her home in Arizona and Molly also made the trek from her native Georgia.

It seems the ladies have a lot in common as they all have shared their personal lives and journeys on their respective TLC shows. Janelle and Christine made their debut on the network in 2010 on Sister Wives, which documented their plural lifestyles as they were two of Kody Brown‘s four wives. They’ve shared their ups and downs in their polygamous family for 16 seasons. On season 16, which concluded in February, was one of the most dramatic seasons yet as Christine’s split from Kody after 27 years of marriage played out on camera.

As for Molly, she made her TLC debut on season 5 of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. At the time, Molly was in a long-distance relationship with Luis Mendez, a man she met while on a girls trip in the Dominican Republic. Molly fell in love with Luis, who worked as a bartender at the resort she was staying at, and they quickly fell in love. They got engaged and Molly applied for Luis’ K-1 visa, which allowed him to enter the United States legally as Molly’s fiancé. They tied the knot on season 5, but their marriage was on the rocks by the time they returned for season 3 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Molly and Luis divorced in May 2018 after less than a year of marriage. She has since moved on and is dating Brooklyn-based police officer Kelly Brown, and their love story was documented on season 1 of the discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life.