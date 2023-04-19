Looking back. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp claims that she had a one-night stand with Matt Damon. Keep scrolling to hear details about the alleged fling, what she said about the experience and more.

Did ‘RHOBH’ Alum Teddi Mellencamp Have a One-Night Stand With Matt Damon?

While appearing on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” ​on April 18, 2023, with Tamra Judge, Teddi opened up about her ​alleged one-night stand with Matt that happened 20 years ago. However, she didn’t initially reveal his identity.

“She mentioned it on a podcast, and then went back and told producers, ‘Take that guy’s name out,’” Tamra, 55, told Jeff, 53, about learning about Teddi’s night with Matt on their “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. “And so now, I tell people, ‘If you guys wanna know, just DM and I’ll tell you who it is.’”

Teddi, 41, added, “She tells people on the DMs. I’m like, ‘Stop telling people. I did not want to out this guy. Who knows?!”

The mother of four shared hints about who the mystery man was, including that his initials are M.D. and he “has a very famous best friend.” The friend she was likely mentioning is Ben Affleck, whom Matt, 52, has worked with on several films.

His identity was eventually confirmed when a producer asked if she had the one-night stand with Matt.

“I’ve already been coined a liar, I don’t need these kinds of things out and about,” Teddi responded to the guess.

How Did ‘RHOBH’ Alum Teddi Mellencamp Meet Matt Damon?

The former Bravo star explained that she met Matt when she snuck into a club at the age of 20 while using a fake ID.

“He was probably 30 — ​10 years older,” Teddi shared. “I only slept with him one night. He didn’t get my number.”

Has Matt Damon Responded to Teddi Mellencamp’s One-Night Stand Claims?

The Air actor has not publicly addressed Teddi’s claims.

Who Is ‘RHOBH’ Alum Teddi Mellencamp Married To?

While things didn’t work out with Matt, Teddi eventually fell in love and married Edwin Arroyave in 2011. The couple share kids Isabella, Slate, Cruz and Dove.

Who Is Matt Damon Married To?

Meanwhile, Matt married Luciana Barroso in 2005 and they share daughters Isabella, Gia and Stella. Additionally, she has one daughter, Alexia, from a previous relationship.

In 2018, Luciana, 46, opened up about meeting Matt while she was working as a bartender in Miami in 2003. “We definitely had a connection right away, it was so easy to talk to each other we were very comfortable [with each other], and by the end of the night, he invited me to go out with his friends. But I was like, ‘I can’t, I have a four-year-old daughter, I’m not going anywhere,’… and that was one of the things he loved, that I had a daughter,” she told Vogue.

Luciana continued, “Some guys might have been different, they might think it’s complicated, but for him it wasn’t. When you meet somebody that you have a connection with, that’s just the person that you have a connection with, all the other stuff — the movie star part — wasn’t really a factor. It was just Matt, to me he’s just Matt.”