Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed has been arrested for a domestic violence incident and charged with a felony, In Touch can confirm. The event took place on the evening of March 27, though news of his arrest and incarceration broke on Monday, April 4.

Shouhed was taken to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Van Nuys jail by officers from the LAPD’s West Valley station, where he was booked into custody early in the morning of March 28, In Touch confirmed through online jail records. Shouhed’s bond was set at $50,000, which he posted and was released the same day. The Bravo star has been given an initial court appearance date of July 25.

Page Six was the first to report on the arrest.

The victim’s name was not released, but Shouhed has been engaged to fiancée Paulina Ben-Cohen since 2021.

After the news of his arrest broke, Shouhed deleted his Instagram account. But prior to doing that, he posted a video earlier in the day of him dancing in his car to late Colombian singer Joe Arroyo’s song “La Rebelión,” according to Page Six. His Twitter account was also deleted as of April 4.

Shouhed had recently posted a series of cryptic Instagram Stories quotes about “responsibility” that he later took down, according to the publication. They read: “Your life is your responsibility. Your success is your responsibility. Your failure is your responsibility. Your reaction is your responsibility. Your behavior is your responsibility.”

The Bravo star last appeared on Ben-Cohen’s Instagram page in a Valentine’s Day post on February 14. It showed the couple cuddling with Shouhed’s arm around his fiancée’s shoulder, pulling her in tight. She wrote in the caption, “My forever valentine.”

The pair confirmed their engagement during part 1 of the Shahs of Sunset season 9 reunion on August 22, 2021. Shouhed also revealed that he and Ben-Cohen were living together, along with her two children from a previous marriage.

Ben-Cohen gushed during the reunion about why she was ready to walk down the aisle with Shouhed. “He does stuff that no man, no man does for their kids, let alone stepkids. And that’s why I know this time around is so different. The love and the connection that we have with each other, like, I would not be able to live a day without him in my life,” she said. “Like, honestly, I have told him before, I wouldn’t live without him.”

Shouhed was previously wed to fellow Shahs of Sunset star Jessica Parido. They split in 2015 after less than eight months of marriage and the former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2017.