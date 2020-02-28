In Touch Weekly participates in affiliate marketing. In Touch Weekly receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Spending hours upon hours each week on the StairMaster and doing squats in hopes of a derrière upgrade? Let’s face it: It can take months of training to get your backside in the shape you dream of. Even though real, lasting results require hard work and dedication (not to mention patience!), we’ve found a way to perk up your rear in seconds!

You can instantly lift and enhance your booty by slipping on this pair of SEASUM leggings. Thousands of shoppers say that they love these leggings and the impact they have on their self-confidence. Plus, they’re seriously affordable — so you can scoop up multiple pairs in different colors!

Get the SEASUM Women’s High Waist Booty Leggings for prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon!

The design of these leggings is made for true enhancement. They have ruching on the backside and paneling that enhances and gives the bum a lifted look. They’re also textured with a honeycomb-like pattern that helps smooth out cellulite, creating a streamlined and tight appearance.

These leggings are high waisted and run all the way down to the ankle, which provides optimal comfort for working out. The waist does run fairly high, which keeps your midsection fully sucked in and taut. Multiple reviewers note that these leggings are also squat-proof, meaning that they won’t bunch up or become see-through while you’re getting your fitness on. No embarrassing gym experiences here!

Shoppers say that these leggings gave them the extra “oomph” that they were looking for, and that the quality is surprisingly strong. One reviewer notes that they “enjoy the texture of these leggings” and that they’re “they are super comfortable.” They come in a whooping 42 different colors and styles to choose from, which is truly amazing! It might be hard to narrow down your color choices to just one, so why should you? No pair will cost you more than $20, which means you can feel free to order as many as you’d like!

