Seann William Scott credits American Pie with launching his 24-year career. “It changed my

life completely,” he says of the hilarious 1999 hit. It’s not surprising to hear he’s down for yet another installment of the raunchy franchise. (The fourth movie in the series, American Reunion, was released in 2012.) “Stifler is the most fun character I’ve played, so if there was a great script and everyone came back and everything fell into place, that would be a lot of fun.” Here, the 46-year-old actor — who wed interior designer Olivia Korenberg in September 2019 — talks to In Touch’s Katie Bruno about reuniting with the Pie gang, his new thriller, The Wrath of Becky, and his unapologetic love of Vanderpump Rules.

What was it like working on the American Pie movies?

SWS: They were so fun to make. I recently saw Jason Biggs for the first time in a while, which

was great. Comedically, American Pie allowed me to do whatever and say whatever and get away with it. I miss all of it.

Did you have any idea how famous the first one would make you?

SWS: I thought it would be a hit, but I didn’t think it would do anything for me.

Your costar Jennifer Coolidge is having a huge resurgence.

SWS: It’s been so much fun n to see Jennifer just totally crush it. I feel really proud to know and have worked with her, and also with Eugene [Levy]. They’re thriving.

Tell us about ‘The Wrath of Becky.’

SWS: It’s the sequel to Becky. In that, her family gets attacked by some neo-Nazis and she seeks revenge. Now it’s a couple years later, and Becky’s been honing her revenge killing skills when she encounters some nasty guys who attack her and her dog. I play a former Army Ranger who ends up going up against Becky. And it doesn’t go well.

What was it like playing a villain?

SWS: It was a lot of fun. I’ve only had a chance to play a darker character one other time. The whole experience of making a smaller film with a smaller crew was awesome. We felt like we were kids.

What’s next for you?

SWS: I’m shooting a movie called The Last Bachelor. It’s a hilarious R-rated romantic comedy. I wish I could say who the main actress is, but I don’t think it’s been announced yet. She’s incredible. After that, I have two cool, darker movies.

Do you prefer doing comedy?

SWS: Comedy is challenging. I don’t think I’m naturally funny. I have a good sense of humor, and I like to laugh, but comedies are tricky because something is either funny or it’s not. If it’s not funny, you’re in trouble. Dramas feel safer.

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

SWS: Being with my family is the most important thing for me. I like to travel and be outdoors. I’m kind of a big bore!

ON A LIGHTER NOTE… Seann William answers some burning questions!

Favorite Board Game?

Chutes and Ladders

What’s One of the Craziest Rumors You’ve Heard About Yourself?

It wasn’t that long ago, too. I was in a store in LA, and the guy at the checkout says, “Holy s–t, man, I thought you were dead!” I laughed so hard. Maybe it’s because I’m not on social media and I just haven’t done a movie in a while. But I thought it was hilarious.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Guilty Pleasure?

I don’t know if it’s a guilty pleasure, because it seems like I’m one of millions of people who are riveted by Vanderpump Rules. I’m serious. I love it.

Who’s Made You the Most Starstruck?

Brad Pitt. I lost my ability to speak. It was at a post-Oscar party. I don’t even know how I

got invited to this party — I might have crashed it. He was so nice. That was pretty incredible.