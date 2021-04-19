RIP. Scottie Pippen’s oldest son, Antron Pippen, died at age 33, the former NBA player sadly revealed on Monday, April 19.

“I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron,” the former Chicago Bulls player, 55, who shared Antron with ex-wife Karen McCollum, wrote via Instagram. “The two of us shared a love for basketball, and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though — Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.”

Scottie asked for fans to send “thoughts and prayers” to Karen, their family and friends. “A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again,” he concluded his statement. His father did not reveal the cause of death.

Scottie’s son clearly loved sports like his dad. Antron played college basketball for Texas A&M International University before signing with the Upstate Heat team of the World Basketball Association, Marie Claire reported in January. While he didn’t play in the NBA, he joined a local team in Atlanta, where he worked as a machine technician at a lab.

Antron was born in December 1987 and is the oldest of Scottie’s eight children. The basketball legend has daughter Sierra with Yvette DeLeone and daughter Taylor with Sonya Roby. Taylor had a twin named Tyler, who died nine days after birth at Mercy Hospital in Chicago. In addition, Scottie shares his four youngest kids, Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia, with estranged wife Larsa Pippen.

Larsa Pippen/Instagram

Larsa, 46, posted a tribute to Antron shortly after Scottie revealed the tragic news. “Some truths in life are hard to accept,” the former Real Housewives of Miami star wrote on her Instagram Story. “Your memories will never be forgotten! They will always remain with us forever. You are forever in our hearts. We love [you] and will miss [you] always … RIP Antron.”

Our thoughts go out to the Pippen family.