Kourtney Kardashian shared a glimpse at her family group chat, which includes ex Scott Disick, hours after announcing her engagement to new fiancé Travis Barker.

“Colossians 4:5-6,” read a message shared by Kris Jenner in the “Entire OG Family” exchange that Kourtney, 42, posted a screenshot of via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 19, following the Blink-182 rocker’s romantic proposal. “Be wise in the way you act toward others. Make the most of every opportunity. Let the words you speak always be full of grace and kindness. Learn how to make your words what people want to hear. Then you will know how to answer everyone and bring out the best in them.”

After the drummer, 45, got down on one knee at the Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California, the Poosh founder began posting several congratulatory messages that she and Travis received on their engagement, in addition to a screengrab of a text message conversation with several of her loved ones.

The initials “SD” could be seen in the group chat, and In Touch can confirm that the initials stood for Scott Disick’s contact in Kourtney’s phone. Along with Scott’s the initials “TT” and “TS” were also visible, seemingly indicating that Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott are also included in Kourtney’s “Entire OG Family” thread. Suzanne Somers, who is actually Khloé Kardashian but saved under the actress’ name in Kourtney’s phone, replied to the bible verse that Kris, 65, sent with, “Retweet.”

Kourtney and Khloé, 37, have often referred to each other as their favorite fitness icons in the past. “I’m not sure how we decided who was who but Kourtney’s Jane Fonda and I’m Suzanne Somers,” the former Revenge Body host previously explained about their alter egos to People. “We came up with this when we started working out together because we felt like fitness gurus in our own right.”

Although Scott appeared to be in the group message as well, he did not respond in the exchange that Kourtney posted.

Meanwhile, several of the Kar-Jenners have been celebrating the exciting step that Kourtney is preparing to take with Travis in their friendship-turned-romantic relationship.

Kris has already been “negotiating the terms and conditions” for the couple’s wedding to be shown on their family’s upcoming Hulu show, a source exclusively told In Touch following the couple’s engagement announcement on Sunday, October 17. Their engagement will be featured on an upcoming episode, and the momager is working to confirm the wedding will air as well once they “decide on a date.”

As for Scott, whom Kourtney dated on and off from 2006 to 2015, another source told Life & Style that “she hopes that her ex will move on and accept her fiancé [Travis] for the sake of [their kids] Penelope, Reign and Mason, more than anything else.”