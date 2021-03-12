Did you know that 1 in 10 people worldwide lack access to clean water? That’s why The Original MakeUp Eraser has partnered with charity: water.

charity: water is an organization that has funded over 59,608 clean water projects for over 11 million people around the world. MakeUp Eraser is donating 10% of their proceeds to charity: water, where 100% of all donations go to help bring clean & safe water to people in need. Clean water means education, income, dignity and health—especially for women and kids. Thus far with their proceeds, MakeUp Eraser has funded one water project providing clean water to an entire community in Niger.

These days we all want to support companies that want to make a difference. Help keep our planet clean and provide clean water through supporting charity: water and The Original MakeUp Eraser.

MakeUp Eraser is a reusable and machine washable cloth that erases all makeup with only water.

Even waterproof mascara is easy to remove!

Each MakeUp Eraser is equivalent to 3,600 makeup wipes. It’s chemical-free, saves money, and eliminates waste.

Use MakeUp Eraser a few times then throw it in the washing machine and reuse it over and over again. #nomorewipes

Learn more about this great product, and amazing initiative at makeuperaser.com/water.

Why MakeUp Eraser? You’ll say goodbye to single-use makeup wipes and you’ll erase ALL Makeup With JUST Water!

No added chemicals

No more makeup wipes

Clean for my skin

Better for the environment

Reusable & machine washable

Feel the difference and support a great cause today. Purchase available on makeuperaser.com.