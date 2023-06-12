Sore loser? Samuel L. Jackson is going viral for his facial expression after losing at the 2023 Tony Awards.

The Piano Lesson actor, 74, was seen sitting in the audience as the award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Play was announced. As the camera panned over all the nominees, actor Brandon Uranowitz’s name was called, and while most immediately applauded him, Sam began to clap a moment after the announcement was made.

Upon noticing his seemingly stone-cold reaction, Twitter users couldn’t help but weigh in on the awards chatter.

“Samuel L. Jackson’s face took me all the way out,” one person wrote. “Wow Samuel L. Jackson DOES NOT want to be at the Tonys,” another alleged, whereas a third chimed in, “Oh my God, Samuel L Jackson’s face.”

This was the Pulp Fiction star’s first Tony nomination. Brandon won the award for his role in Leopoldstadt.

Brandon Uranowitz takes home Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his role in @Leopoldstadtbwy! #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/UahqY67SUU — BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) June 12, 2023

Though Samuel’s face will now never be forgotten from this year’s Broadway-honored show, this wasn’t the first time when someone was caught appearing totally blasé or downright annoyed at an awards ceremony. Less than three months prior, film fans watched as Angela Bassett reacted to Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscar win for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Angela, 64, was nominated for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

As Jamie’s name was called, fans watched Angela maintain a composed expression while seemingly not clapping for the Halloween franchise star, 64.

Perhaps one of the most iconic awards show moments, however, was when Ben Affleck was accused by fans of looking “miserable” at the February Grammy Awards alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Throughout most of the evening, the Tender Bar actor, 50, appeared solemn whenever the camera zoomed in on his face, which fans called “Sadfleck.”

Ben later broke his silence following the awards show to address the speculation over his behavior.

“I had a good time at the Grammys,” he insisted to The Hollywood Reporter one month after the show aired. “I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored. I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk [those times]. [But at the Grammys] they were like, ‘He’s drunk.’”

An insider exclusively told In Touch that the Argo director simply “didn’t feel comfortable” at the music-filled event, adding that he “was on his best behavior as Jen’s date, that’s the only reason he was there.”