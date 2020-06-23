Paul A Hebert/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ron Jeremy (real name: Ronald Jeremy Hyatt) was charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in four separate instances on Tuesday, June 23, In Touch confirmed.

According to court documents, Hyatt, 67, has been charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object. Additionally, he was charged with one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

Jeff Daly/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Hyatt is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014. Three years later, Hyatt allegedly sexually assaulted two women, one 33 years old and the other 46 years old, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar. At the same bar in 2019, he was accused of raping a 30-year-old woman.

A warrant for his arrest was filed one day prior on Monday, June 22. The actor’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. Prosecutors suggest his bail be set at $6.6 million. If convicted of the charges, he could face a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office previously declined a case against Hyatt due to insufficient evidence for an alleged incident in 2016.

This isn’t the first time Hyatt has been accused of sexual misconduct. Throughout his 40-year career in the porn industry, Hyatt has been accused of sexual assault by several women. His previous allegations came to light in a June 2017 YouTube video from Ginger Banks. In the video, she compiled several allegations against Hyatt and the clip went viral.

“These allegations are pure lies or buyers remorse,” Hyatt told Rolling Stone in November 2017 in response. “I have never and would never rape anyone. All serious allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges, as have most of the accusations of ‘groping.’ I have never been charged nor spent one day in court for any of this.”

The claims led to Hyatt being banned from the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo and Awards in January 2018. According to The Blast, the organization stated Hyatt allegedly violated their code of conduct and was no longer welcome at the event.