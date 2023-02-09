Written in partnership with Avocados From Mexico®.

Watching the big game calls for big-time eats for your hungry guests and everyone knows that game day spreads can’t be complete without guac! It’s no surprise that when it comes to game day snacks, Avocados From Mexico® make everything better and will be the star of the celebration.

Did you know the Big Game remains the number one occasion where avocados and guacamole are served and prepared?1 In fact, roughly 250 million pounds of avocados are shipped from Mexico to the U.S. every year during the four weeks leading up to the Big Game in February2.

If you’re looking to step up your spread for game day, here are some ways you can rock your guac and #MakeItBetter, thanks to Avocados From Mexico.

Good Fat Delish Guac

Not only are there oodles of good fats in this Big Game guacamole, it’s simple, fresh and a total crowd pleaser. Always good and good for you3, Avocados From Mexico® make game day, and every day, even better.

Ingredients 4 ea. Avocados From Mexico ® , halved, pitted and peeled

, halved, pitted and peeled 1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp onion, minced

1 tbsp. jalapeno, minced

¼ tsp. salt Instructions In a large bowl, mash the avocados until chunky-smooth.

Fold in lime juice, onions, jalapenos, and salt until well combined. Ginger & Pistachio Guacamole You can’t know what’s good until you try it. And that’s exactly what this Ginger and Pistachio guacamole is — nutty, zingy, sweet and salty goodness. This unexpected guac is sure to make your guests green with envy while they ask for the recipe! Ingredients 3 ea. Avocados From Mexico ® , halved, pitted and peeled

, halved, pitted and peeled 2 tbsp fresh squeezed lime juice

1/2 tsp kosher or coarse seal salt (to taste)

1 tbsp. finely chopped peeled fresh ginger

1 tbsp. honey

1 to 2 tbsp. dried piquin chiles, crushed or chopped

¼ cup coarsely chopped pistachios, plus a couple of tablespoons for garnish

1 to 2 tbsp chopped fresh chives

Yellow tortilla chips Instructions Gently mix and mash the avocados, lime juice and salt in a bowl and set aside

In a medium bowl, mix the ginger, honey, and dried piquin until thoroughly combined. Add to the avocado mixture, mash and mix

Add the ¼ cup chopped pistachios and mix until well combined

Garnish with the remaining pistachios and fresh chives

Serve with yellow tortilla chips For more recipe inspiration for your Big Game viewing party, visit AvocadosFromMexico.com. Sources: AFM Consumer Shopper A&U Study 2020 AFM Consumer Shopper A&U Study 2020 Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. Source: https://avocadosfrommexico.com/avocado-nutrition/