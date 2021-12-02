Not having it! Rihanna addressed pregnancy rumors in an alleged DM exchange with a fan via Instagram.

“Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now,” the alleged message from a person named Jen, @mis.jaye, read. “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol,” Rihanna, 33, supposedly replied on Wednesday, December 1.

Unsurprisingly, Jen shared the conversation on her Instagram page, writing, “Her uterus said, ‘Stay out of my damn business.’ I spit my water out when she said, ‘the first 10 baby showers.’ Regardless, I’m happy for her either way she’s living life to the fullest!”

Although the authenticity of the DM is still unclear, plenty of other fans rushed in to share their thoughts. “People should stop being in her business,” one user commented. “Wait … she didn’t deny it! There’s still hope,” added another.

Rihanna’s team did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Over the years, the “Desperado” artist has sparked pregnancy rumors on a number of occasions. However, the recent buzz comes after Rihanna was named a National Hero in her native country of Barbados earlier this week.

Some fans suggested her hand placement over her stomach, as well as the way her orange Bottega Veneta dress fit, were major clues. Moreover, Rihanna is in a serious relationship with fellow artist A$AP Rocky and has opened up about wanting to start a family down the line.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient. I’ll have kids — three or four of ’em,” the Savage X Fenty founder said during a March 2020 interview with British Vogue when asked where she’ll be 10 years from now.

“Hell, yeah, [I’d have kids on my own]. I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong … ‘ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child,” the Fenty Beauty mogul added. “That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”