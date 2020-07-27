Unfiltered! Chanel West Coast revealed what’s inside her smartphone in an exclusive video interview with In Touch. The ‘No Plans’ singer didn’t hold back when it came to revealing the last text she sent, what her Uber rating is and even what kind of crazy DMs she gets from fans.

“Um, it looks like he has a girlfriend. This guy is crazy!” the ‘Ridiculousness’ star said when reading a direct message from a fan on Instagram. The DM she received from an unnamed male follower said, “People say I laugh like you, so basically we should get married.” After doing some further digging Chanel realized the guy likely had a girlfriend and wasn’t even 18 years old yet. Guess it was just another teenager with a crush!

Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Also, when asked who is the most famous person on her phone’s contact list, Chanel said she’s friends with so many famous people it was hard to choose. Ultimately, she chose former Now You Know collaborator Snoop Dogg.

As for the singer’s Uber rating? “My rating is a 4.62,” she said. Chanel went on to explain, “One time I had an Uber driver and he was like, ‘Can I ask you something? You seem like such a sweet girl… I was just wondering why do you have such a bad Uber rating?’” She said she wasn’t totally sure why but admitted to having a “couple crazy Ubers.”

