Richard Lewis has an impressive career as an actor and comedian leading up to his death in February 2024. What was his net worth, how did he make money and more?

What Was Richard Lewis’ Net Worth?

The New York native had an estimated net worth of $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Richard Lewis Make Money?

Richard was best known for his comedic performances, while many fans got to know him when he starred on the sitcom Anything but Love alongside Jamie Lee Curtis from 1989 until 1992. However, Richard’s most recognizable role was likely his turn as the semi-autobiographical version of himself on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. He recently reprised the recurring role in season 12, which premiered on February 4.

Richard made his film acting debut in the 1979 comedy Diary of a Young Comic, while he went on to star in movies including Vamps, She’s Funny That Way and Sandy Wexler.

On the television side, Richard made guest appearances on several shows including Alias, Two and a Half Men, The Dead Zone, The Cleaner, Code Black and BoJack Horseman.

How Else Did Richard Lewis Make Money?

In addition to his acting roles, Richard also found success as a stand-up comic. He became more familiar to audiences while making several appearances on The Tonight Show and the Late Show With David Letterman, which opened the door for him to host his own comedy specials.

He performed several comedy shows throughout his career, including the 1985 Showtime comedy special I’m in Pain, HBO’s 1988 special I’m Exhausted, 1990’s I’m Doomed and 1997’s Richard Lewis: The Magical Misery Tour.

When Did Richard Lewis Die?

Richard died at the age of 76 on February 27, 2024, after he suffered a heart attack. His death came less than one year after he revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in April 2023.

“Hey listen, I just wrapped a couple of weeks ago season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm and it was just an amazing season and I’m so grateful to be a part of that show,” he told his fans via X at the time. “But you know the last three and a half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time and people said, ‘I haven’t heard from you, are you still touring?’”

Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

Richard continued, “Here’s really what happened. Three and half years ago I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said, ‘You know I’m at the top of my game, after 15 years almost I’m going to call it quits,’ and I felt great about that and then out of the blue the shit hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back, it was incredible, I couldn’t believe it, it was bad luck, but that’s life.”

“I just wanted to let you know that’s where it’s been at,” the comedian concluded. “I’m finished with stand-up. I’m just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it’s been at the last three and a half years. God bless you.”