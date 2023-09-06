Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow said newcomer Monica Garcia hasn’t had a problem filling Jen Shah’s shoes following her exit.

“I didn’t really know Monica,” Lisa, 48, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday, September 5. “I had talked to Monica briefly on the phone … but other than that, I didn’t really know Monica, so I came in open-minded and hoping that it was going to be a positive experience and that Jen was not her muse.”

Monica, 38, previously worked as Jen’s assistant. However, they parted when Monica allegedly got a tip from a friend in the Secret Service that Jen, 49, was likely going to end up spending time behind bars.

After noting that “Jen was definitely someone that Monica admired and took a lot of notes from,” she said the new Bravo star came in “super hot this season.” Lisa added that Monica claimed to have dirt on the other women, which Jen allegedly shared with her over the years.

One piece of knowledge Monica came in with was about Lisa’s marital problems with her husband, John Barlow.

“I don’t know what she’s referring to, but I’m like, there aren’t any deep, dark secrets,” Lisa claimed. “I think we’ve all like all gone through this already.”

She then called the drama within her marriage “retread material,” noting that their problems were also discussed in the first three seasons of the reality show.

Monica is joining the RHOSLC cast after Jen and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah, in March 2021 in connection with a nationwide money-laundering scheme. They were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money-laundering.

Jen initially pleaded not guilty on all charges, though she later changed her plea to guilty in July 2022. “In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” the former reality star told Judge Sidney Stein in a statement at the time.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Vivint

She then noted that she “knew it was wrong” and acknowledged “many people were harmed” before she apologized for her actions.

Jen was sentenced to 78 months, which is 6.5 years, in prison during a hearing in January.

Lisa also shared an update about where she and her costars stand with Jen following her sentencing. “I don’t stay in contact with her,” she said. “From what I understand, I don’t think anyone is in contact with Jen.”

Fans will get to watch the drama unfold in light of Jen’s absence during season 4 of RHOSLC, which airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.