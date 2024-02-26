Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein left fans in shock when she unsuccessfully photoshopped her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, out of a family photo amid their messy divorce.

Lisa, 41, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 25, to share several photos to celebrate her mother Jean’s birthday. “Happy Birthday Mama,” the Bravo star captioned the photos, which ranged from throwback snapshots to more recent family pictures.

As fans scrolled through the carousel, many were quick to notice that Lenny, 57, had been poorly photoshopped out of one family photo. The picture in question showed Lisa holding the former couple’s son, Logan, as she and Jean posed near a Christmas tree. Social media users noticed that a blurry outline that was likely Lenny appeared next to Lisa in the photo, while she didn’t bother photoshopping out his shoes.

Several fans weighed in on the photoshop in the comments section, with one person asking Lisa why she didn’t crop him out. “I didn’t want to distort the picture. Visually it looks better that we’re centered,” the TV personality explained about the artistic decision. She then jokingly added, “I have a lot of work to do.”

“The picture that Lenny is vanished sent me,” another social media user commented, while a third chimed in, “Picture #7. All that’s left is Lenny’s shoes … just like the wicked witch.”

Many fans admitted they found Lisa’s poor attempt at photoshopping to be humorous. “Happy bday to her and LOL to blurring out that guy who we won’t mention,” an additional person commented. Someone else jokingly wrote, “Take that magic wand and banish him so there’s no trace lol!”

Lisa edited Lenny out of the photo amid their messy divorce. After it was revealed that they had called it quits in May 2022 after 12 years of marriage, Lisa shocked fans when she accused Lenny of domestic violence by sharing a photo of a large bruise on her arm via her Instagram Stories in November 2023.

Courtesy of Lisa Hochstein/Instagram

“Didn’t want to have to share this. But I’m left with no choice. I’m being threatened and harassed through the court system and through ‘others’ by Lenny and it needs to stop,” she wrote at the time. “This was almost 2 weeks old from last season. You may have caught this bruise on the episode when I opened up to the women on the show about the divorce.”

Lenny denied her allegations and fired back by suing her for defamation in December 2023.